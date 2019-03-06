Log in
Seven West Media : 7plus adds US Live Sports channel P...

03/06/2019 | 10:37pm EST

Thursday, March 7, 2019

7plus adds US Live Sports channel Pac-12 and The Outdoor Channel as BVOD booms

The Seven Network today announced the launch of two new live streamed channels on 7plus, its Broadcast Video On Demand product and platform.

American collegiate sports channel Pac-12 and The Outdoor Channel are available free of charge on 7plus from today, adding to 7plus' already extensive offering which now includes eight live channels and more than 7,500 titles available on demand.

Pac-12, the most successful collegiate sports conference in the United States, showcases numerous elite-level college sports, including college football, track & field, swimming, gymnastics, golf and tennis. Streaming 24/7, Pac-12 also features college basketball, including the world-renowned end of season spectacular, March Madness.

The Outdoor Channel is a leading American property focused on the outdoors, offering programming that features hunting, fishing, off-road motorsports and adventure. Each month, over 650 hours of live content is shown on the channel, including shows such as Gold Fever, Alaska's Ultimate Bush Pilots, Fight to Survive, Madin Shark, and Alaska's Wild Gourmet. An extensive VOD catalogue from the Outdoor Channel is also available for free on 7plus.

7plus and the entire Commercial Broadcast Video On Demand market has seen enormous growth over the past year, with on demand viewing growing 61% year-on-yeari on 7plus (compared to a market-wide growth of 44%).ii

Brook Hall, Seven's Director of Content Scheduling, said: "7plus has had a phenomenal run since launching just over a year ago. With an on-demand library of thousands of titles and now eight live channels, 7plus delivers tremendous choice for our viewers. The addition of Pac-12 and The Outdoor Channel demonstrate our commitment to adding more premium live and on-demand content to 7plus, giving our viewers more engaging new content to discover.

"The continued rapid growth of the BVOD market provides huge opportunity for Seven and our commercial partners. We are now looking forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will feature unprecedented coverage including over 30 live event streams, some in Ultra HD and HDR, and long and short form replays. 7plus will be the destination to experience all the action from Tokyo 2020."

End.

i,ii Source: OzTam VPM

For more details:

Jack McLintock

Corporate and Government Affairs Assistant, SWM T: 0450 608 022

E: jmclintock@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, 7food network, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
