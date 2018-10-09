Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Ltd    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seven West Media : 7plus records its highest ever BVOD...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:38am CEST

Tuesday October 9, 2018

7plus records its highest ever BVOD week

7plus, the Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) product from Australia's most watched TV network Seven, recorded 59.8 million streaming minutes of Video on Demand (VOD) content last week, making it the best VOD week in its history. Over 60% of viewing came via a Connected TV.

Stand-out shows of the week included the Jimmy Barnes special, the return of The Good Doctor and the final ever episode of 800 Words, along with regular favourites Home and Away and 9-1-1.

Including live streaming, 7plus recorded a total of 80 million minutes streamed last week.

In the year to date 7plus is the number one FTA network for Live Streaming with a 47.3% share of the FTA market, driven by premium sporting events including the AFL Grand Final, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games along with primetime content including 7NEWS, Sunrise, MKR and All Together Now.

Seven's Head of Scheduling Brook Hall said: "After less than a year since launch, 7plus is growing exponentially and has become a major player in the local VOD market.

"It's particularly pleasing to reach the 60 million mark thanks to a stable of high-performing shows, rather than being reliant on one or two hits. Having a broad library of quality content sets us up for even greater success in the coming months.

Head of Digital Sales James Bayes said: ""Commercial FTA BVOD Audiences are up 101% year on year in September, fueled by the explosion of Connected TV.

"More and more advertisers are waking up to the power of CTV in bringing together the best of broadcast and the best of digital on the most effective screen at driving brand outcomes. 7plus is so much more than just catch up."

Source: OzTAM, National. Share of FTA Live Streaming: 2018 YTD Wks 1-40 (31/12/2017-6/10/18). VOD Minutes 2018 Wk 40 (30/9-6/10/2018). OzTAM, National, Commercial FTA TV Total Minutes (Live + VOD), September 2018 v September 2017.

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM T: 0432 961 773

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
02:38aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus records its highest ever BVOD...
PU
10/08SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Katie Finney appointed Director Pro...
PU
10/04SEVEN WEST MEDIA : OMD and Roadshow Films launc...
PU
09/29SEVEN WEST MEDIA : partners with Aust...
PU
09/26SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Afl ctv
PU
09/26SXL : SCA to outsource television playout to NPC Media
PU
09/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM 2018 Annual General Meeting Date
PU
08/21SEVEN WEST MEDIA : releases financial...
PU
08/21PRT : Affiliation Agreement Extension between PRT and SWM
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Seven West Media Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
2015Schweitzer Mauduit beats by $0.06, misses on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Wednesday's close 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 636 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 508 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
P/E ratio 2020 9,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 1 538 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,83  AUD
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD65.85%1 085
DISCOVERY INC47.14%16 249
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-28.49%5 472
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC1.07%4 608
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC1.60%3 619
AMC NETWORKS INC17.51%3 618
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.