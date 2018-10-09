Seven West Media : 7plus records its highest ever BVOD...

Tuesday October 9, 2018

7plus records its highest ever BVOD week

7plus, the Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) product from Australia's most watched TV network Seven, recorded 59.8 million streaming minutes of Video on Demand (VOD) content last week, making it the best VOD week in its history. Over 60% of viewing came via a Connected TV.

Stand-out shows of the week included the Jimmy Barnes special, the return of The Good Doctor and the final ever episode of 800 Words, along with regular favourites Home and Away and 9-1-1.

Including live streaming, 7plus recorded a total of 80 million minutes streamed last week.

In the year to date 7plus is the number one FTA network for Live Streaming with a 47.3% share of the FTA market, driven by premium sporting events including the AFL Grand Final, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games along with primetime content including 7NEWS, Sunrise, MKR and All Together Now.

Seven's Head of Scheduling Brook Hall said: "After less than a year since launch, 7plus is growing exponentially and has become a major player in the local VOD market.

"It's particularly pleasing to reach the 60 million mark thanks to a stable of high-performing shows, rather than being reliant on one or two hits. Having a broad library of quality content sets us up for even greater success in the coming months.

Head of Digital Sales James Bayes said: ""Commercial FTA BVOD Audiences are up 101% year on year in September, fueled by the explosion of Connected TV.

"More and more advertisers are waking up to the power of CTV in bringing together the best of broadcast and the best of digital on the most effective screen at driving brand outcomes. 7plus is so much more than just catch up."

Source: OzTAM, National. Share of FTA Live Streaming: 2018 YTD Wks 1-40 (31/12/2017-6/10/18). VOD Minutes 2018 Wk 40 (30/9-6/10/2018). OzTAM, National, Commercial FTA TV Total Minutes (Live + VOD), September 2018 v September 2017.

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM T: 0432 961 773

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.