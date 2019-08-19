Seven West Media : Appendix 4E & Year End Results Anno...

For and on behalf of Seven West Media

Following is a copy of the Appendix 4E and the Year End Results Announcement for the financial year ended 29 June 2019.

Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard

Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited by KPMG. Refer to the 29 June 2019 Seven West Media Limited and controlled entities Financial Report for the independent auditor's report to the members of Seven West Media Limited.

The current reporting period relates to the period from 1 July 2018 to 29 June 2019 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 25 June 2017 to 30 June 2018.

Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to members

Results for announcement to the market

Seven Studios is capitalising on the global demand for content by licencing Seven's shows, and signing production and co-production deals, with a wide range of international broadcasters and digital platforms including Netflix, Twitter and Facebook.

Streaming platform 7plus is scaling both audience and revenue at a rapid rate, while 7NEWS.com.au has established itself as one of the most-viewed sites in the country just weeks after launch.

Seven's strategy to own and operate its direct to consumer products has resulted in a significant uplift in performance of all its digital assets compared to when they were under the Yahoo7 joint venture.

Seven's Summer of Cricket broke records, growing commercial share in all key demographics throughout the day and in primetime. At year end, the current season's AFL's audiences were up 10 per cent on last year.

Channel 7 and 7mate ended the year as the most-watched channel and multichannel respectively.

The Seven Network has again proven to be Australia's favourite, delivering a 13th consecutive year of ratings leadership, and a 40.3 per cent share of commercial free-to-air viewing across the day - up a full percentage point on last year. Seven was also number one in the key advertising demographic of people aged 25-54 across the day, and grew revenue share across the period.

Group net debt reduced to $564m with debt facilities refinanced to 2021/2022

Seven West Ventures portfolio value grows 24% to $95m

Seven Studios delivers $59m EBIT up 5.3%, capitalising on global content growth

Seven Digital grew EBIT 3x to $15m driven by strong BVOD market growth (+32%)

Cost discipline delivered $38m reduction in opex, at the upper end of guidance

Metro TV revenue share grew 0.7% pts to 38.8% in FY19, despite softer ad market

Television licence and newspaper masthead carrying values impaired due to softer advertising market conditions. Total significant items of $573.7m net of tax were recorded in the period.

Seven's publications in Western Australia continue to be clear leaders in the local market. The West Australian has undergone a renewal under new creative leadership, resulting in a readership lift of six per cent over the year.

Pacific has delivered market-leading performance in both print circulation and advertising revenue, with digital revenue growing 27 per cent over the period. Costs have reduced by by 7.3 per cent.

Seven West Media has delivered $38 million of net cost reductions in FY19, which reflected savings across all business units and was at the top end of cost-out guidance range of $30- 40 million.

Net debt reduced to $564.4 million at year end, with $72.2m free cash flow generated, improving balance sheet flexibility. Debt is well within covenants.

Seven West Media is forecasting FY20 EBIT of $190 to $200 million, including the impact of new accounting standard AASB 16.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive James Warburton said: "FY19

was a tough year in the economy and advertising markets, which impacted Seven West

Media's performance.

"But we have incredibly strong assets, and our focus moving forward is to speed up the rate

of transformation while exploring opportunities for growth in our core and adjacent markets.

"We will revitalise our entertainment programming, creating momentum to engage heartland Australia and enrich the demographic mix, ensuring we are the most relevant and exciting offer to advertisers.

"We will sharpen our focus on being a high-performance audience and sales led organisation, and we will redefine our working practices, becoming more efficient and effective and making savings which do not impact on ratings.

"We will be a hunter and explore M&A opportunities in both traditional media and non- traditional adjacencies that are positive for our shareholders."

Results

Seven West Media reports a loss after income tax of $444.4 million on total revenue of $1,557.6 million. Underlying net profit after tax was $129.3 million, down 7.9 per cent on the previous year.

EBITDA of $243.6 million and EBIT of $212.1 million were down 10.1 per cent and 10.0 per cent respectively versus the prior corresponding period.

Television licence and newspaper masthead carrying values were impaired due to softer advertising market conditions. Total significant items of $573.7m net of tax were recorded in the period.

