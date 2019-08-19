Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD

(SWM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
0.385 AUD   -3.75%
0.385 AUD   -3.75%
Seven West Media : Appendix 4E & Year End Results Anno...

08/19/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

20 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By electronic lodgment

Total Pages: 6 (including covering letter)

Dear Sir / Madam

APPENDIX 4E AND YEAR END RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Following is a copy of the Appendix 4E and the Year End Results Announcement for the financial year ended 29 June 2019.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of Seven West Media

Warren Coatsworth

Company Secretary

Seven West Media Limited ABN 91 053 480 845 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

Seven West Media Limited

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Year Ended 29 June 2019

Results for announcement to the market

Restated3

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Movement

Reported

Revenue from ordinary activities

1,552,810

1,620,618

Down

-4.2%

Other income

3,624

474

N/A

Revenue and other income

1,556,434

1,621,092

Down

-4.0%

Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to members

(444,481)

133,675

N/A

Additional information

Underlying group EBIT1

212,079

235,636

Down

-10.0%

Underlying group EBITDA2

243,597

270,886

Down

-10.1%

Significant items before tax

(611,016)

(8,495)

N/A

Profit before tax excluding significant items

177,387

197,272

Down

-10.1%

Profit after tax excluding significant items net of tax

129,296

140,358

Down

-7.9%

The current reporting period relates to the period from 1 July 2018 to 29 June 2019 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 25 June 2017 to 30 June 2018.

Amount per

Franked

amount per

security

Dividends

security

Final dividend 2018

nil

nil

Final dividend 2019

nil

nil

Audit

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited by KPMG. Refer to the 29 June 2019 Seven West Media Limited and controlled entities Financial Report for the independent auditor's report to the members of Seven West Media Limited.

Net Tangible Assets

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

(cents)

-

-

Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard

Tuesday August 20, 2019

Seven West Media releases full year financial results

for year ended 29 June 2019

KEY POINTS

  • Television licence and newspaper masthead carrying values impaired due to softer advertising market conditions. Total significant items of $573.7m net of tax were recorded in the period.
  • Metro TV revenue share grew 0.7% pts to 38.8% in FY19, despite softer ad market
  • Cost discipline delivered $38m reduction in opex, at the upper end of guidance
  • Underlying Group EBIT of $212.1m, down 7.5% YoY excluding 53rd week in FY18
  • Seven Digital grew EBIT 3x to $15m driven by strong BVOD market growth (+32%)
  • Seven Studios delivers $59m EBIT up 5.3%, capitalising on global content growth
  • Seven West Ventures portfolio value grows 24% to $95m
  • Group net debt reduced to $564m with debt facilities refinanced to 2021/2022

The Seven Network has again proven to be Australia's favourite, delivering a 13th consecutive year of ratings leadership, and a 40.3 per cent share of commercial free-to-air viewing across the day - up a full percentage point on last year. Seven was also number one in the key advertising demographic of people aged 25-54 across the day, and grew revenue share across the period.

Channel 7 and 7mate ended the year as the most-watched channel and multichannel respectively.

Seven's Summer of Cricket broke records, growing commercial share in all key demographics throughout the day and in primetime. At year end, the current season's AFL's audiences were up 10 per cent on last year.

Seven's strategy to own and operate its direct to consumer products has resulted in a significant uplift in performance of all its digital assets compared to when they were under the Yahoo7 joint venture.

Streaming platform 7plus is scaling both audience and revenue at a rapid rate, while 7NEWS.com.au has established itself as one of the most-viewed sites in the country just weeks after launch.

Seven Studios is capitalising on the global demand for content by licencing Seven's shows, and signing production and co-production deals, with a wide range of international broadcasters and digital platforms including Netflix, Twitter and Facebook.

Seven's publications in Western Australia continue to be clear leaders in the local market. The West Australian has undergone a renewal under new creative leadership, resulting in a readership lift of six per cent over the year.

Pacific has delivered market-leading performance in both print circulation and advertising revenue, with digital revenue growing 27 per cent over the period. Costs have reduced by by 7.3 per cent.

Seven West Media has delivered $38 million of net cost reductions in FY19, which reflected savings across all business units and was at the top end of cost-out guidance range of $30- 40 million.

Net debt reduced to $564.4 million at year end, with $72.2m free cash flow generated, improving balance sheet flexibility. Debt is well within covenants.

Seven West Media is forecasting FY20 EBIT of $190 to $200 million, including the impact of new accounting standard AASB 16.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive James Warburton said: "FY19

was a tough year in the economy and advertising markets, which impacted Seven West

Media's performance.

"But we have incredibly strong assets, and our focus moving forward is to speed up the rate

of transformation while exploring opportunities for growth in our core and adjacent markets.

"We will revitalise our entertainment programming, creating momentum to engage heartland Australia and enrich the demographic mix, ensuring we are the most relevant and exciting offer to advertisers.

"We will sharpen our focus on being a high-performance audience and sales led organisation, and we will redefine our working practices, becoming more efficient and effective and making savings which do not impact on ratings.

"We will be a hunter and explore M&A opportunities in both traditional media and non- traditional adjacencies that are positive for our shareholders."

Results

Seven West Media reports a loss after income tax of $444.4 million on total revenue of $1,557.6 million. Underlying net profit after tax was $129.3 million, down 7.9 per cent on the previous year.

EBITDA of $243.6 million and EBIT of $212.1 million were down 10.1 per cent and 10.0 per cent respectively versus the prior corresponding period.

Television licence and newspaper masthead carrying values were impaired due to softer advertising market conditions. Total significant items of $573.7m net of tax were recorded in the period.

Financial Year Results

Year Ended

Year Ended

29 June 2019

30 June 2018**

Total Revenue*

$1,557.6m

$1,622.8m

EBITDA

$243.6m

$270.9m

EBIT

$212.1m

$235.6m

Underlying NPAT

$129.3m

$140.4m

Underlying EPS

8.6 cents

9.3 cents

Final Dividend per Ordinary Share

-

-

Profit (loss) before tax (including significant items)

($433.6m)

$188.8m

Profit (loss) after tax (including significant items)

($444.4m)

$132.8m

Basic EPS

(29.5 cents)

8.8 cents

Diluted EPS

(29.5 cents)

8.8 cents

Reconciliation to statutory results:

Profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

$212.1m

$235.6m

Net finance costs

$34.7m

$38.3m

Profit before tax excluding significant items

$177.4m

$197.3m

Significant Items

$611.0m

$8.5m

Profit before income tax

$433.6m

$188.8m

* Revenue includes share of equity accounted investees and other income

** Prior year figures have been restated for AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard

Cost Management

Group operating costs (including depreciation and amortisation) of $1,345.5 million was down 3.0 per cent on the previous year, equivalent to a $38m reduction in group operating expense and on the top end of guidance.

Outlook

FY20 outlook:

  • Targeting underlying FY20 Group EBIT to be between $190m - $200m, including impact of new accounting standard AASB 16
  • Maintain cost discipline across the group, targeting operating savings where prudent
  • Metro TV advertising market expected to decline low single digits
  • Expect BVOD market to grow >25%
  • Targeting growth in ratings and revenue share in both broadcast and BVOD
  • Seven Studios to deliver eighth consecutive year of EBIT growth
  • Ongoing focus on improving balance sheet and working down debt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:46:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 559 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 542 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 4,78x
P/E ratio 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 580 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,52  AUD
Last Close Price 0,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD-27.27%409
FOX CORP0.00%20 479
DISCOVERY INC12.97%19 019
HUYA INC - ADR56.91%5 299
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.25%4 675
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC19.56%4 335
