Seven West Media : Becoming a substantial holder from CBA

Name SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 053 480 845 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure AThe holder became a substantial holder on: 2. Details of voting power Notice of initial substantial holderForm 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B 20/02/2019 The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 55,087,457 55,087,457 3.65% For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 20,993,528 20,993,528 1.39% Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power (%) GRAND TOTAL Fully Paid ordinary shares 76,080,985 76,080,985 5.05% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its capacity as administrator of managed accounts. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 552,844 Fully paid ordinary shares ASB Group Investments Limited ACN 533945 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates, as a life company holding statutory funds and as the responsible entity or manager of a managed investment scheme. In addition, if any OTCderivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 619,803 Fully paid ordinary shares Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 5,659,082 Fully paid ordinary shares Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 5,770,758 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 17,894,746 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 25,822,123 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Fully paid ordinary shares (including 20,993,528 74,954 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 2), see Annexure C) Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 5,368,287 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid ordinary shares (including 58,401,277 74,954 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 2), see Annexure C) The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from holdingsecurities, having the power to control the exercise ofthe right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in a proprietary capacity as a life insurance company. Statutory fund holdings are held by external custodians and voted by the relevant investment manager, so CMLA's relevant interest is qualified accordingly. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 3,223,000 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 21,658,019 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 22,433,605 Fully paid ordinary shares 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of securities Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 Avanteos Investments Limited 552,844 Fully paid ordinary shares ASB Group Investments Limited ACN 533945 Citibank N A Hong Kong 619,803 Fully paid ordinary shares Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 5,659,082 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Citibank N A Hong Kong 7,927,377 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 10,623,332 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Northern Trust Company 4,050,239 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited 3,221,175 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong 15,878,388 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 2,377,830 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Northern Trust Company 1,239,418 Fully paid ordinary shares Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 1,497,892 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 Citibank N A Hong Kong 16,765,242 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 2,033,797 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 HSBC Bank Australia Limited 3,279,715 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 JP Morgan Chase Bank NA 142,690 Fully paid ordinary shares Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 National Bank Nominees Pty Limited 212,161 Fully paid ordinary shares Attachments Original document

