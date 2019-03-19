Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
0.49 AUD   -2.00%
Seven West Media : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

03/19/2019 | 01:40am EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme:

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:The previous notice was given to the company on:

The previous notice was dated:

2. Changes in relevant interests

Seven West Media Ltd 002 724 334

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited 000 443 274

19/03/2019

23/08/2016

23/08/2016

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change

(5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019

SIMAL

Buy

$

19,815,723.70

27,513,331 Ordinary Shares

27,513,331

24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019

SIMAL

Sell

$

19,725,165.49

25,291,015 Ordinary Shares

25,291,015

24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019

SIMAL

In specie transfer out

Nil

4,325,778 Ordinary Shares

4,325,778

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited ("SIMAL")

Related Fund Manager

4. Address

The address of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Schroder Investment Management (Australia)

Limited ("SIMAL")

Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia

Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney,

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:39:04 UTC
