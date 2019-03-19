Seven West Media : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme:
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:The previous notice was given to the company on:
The previous notice was dated:
2. Changes in relevant interests
Seven West Media Ltd 002 724 334
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited 000 443 274
19/03/2019
23/08/2016
23/08/2016
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (4)
|
Consideration given in relation to change
(5)
|
Class (6) and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019
|
SIMAL
|
Buy
|
$
19,815,723.70
|
27,513,331 Ordinary Shares
|
27,513,331
|
24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019
|
SIMAL
|
Sell
|
$
19,725,165.49
|
25,291,015 Ordinary Shares
|
25,291,015
|
24/08/2016 - 19/03/2019
|
SIMAL
|
In specie transfer out
|
Nil
|
4,325,778 Ordinary Shares
|
4,325,778
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited ("SIMAL")
|
Related Fund Manager
4. Address
The address of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Schroder Investment Management (Australia)
Limited ("SIMAL")
|
Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia
Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney,
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:39:04 UTC