Seven West Media : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Seven West Media Limited ABN 91 053 480 845

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Teresa Dyson Date of last notice 24 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Gritem Superannuation Pty Limited (Glen & Teresa Dyson Family Superannuation Fund A/C) a company that the director controls Date of change 20 February 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 20,000 Seven West Media Limited fully paid ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 18,218 ordinary shares in Seven West Media Limited acquired Number disposed Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $0.5250 per ordinary share No. of securities held after change 38,218 Seven West Media Limited fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Purchase of ordinary shares on market

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011