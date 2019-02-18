Seven West Media : Half Year Results Presenters' Notes

1HFY19 Results Presentation Speakers' Notes (Subject to Delivery)

Opening slide (Tim Worner)

Welcome to Seven West Media's 2019 half year financial results and thank you for joining us.

I'm Tim Worner, the CEO of Seven West Media.

Joining me here in the room today for the presentation are:

− Warwick Lynch, Chief Financial Officer,

− Kurt Burnette, Chief Revenue Officer;

− Clive Dickens, Chief Digital Officer;

− Therese Hegarty, who runs Seven Studios, and

− Gereurd Roberts, who runs Pacific and joining us on the phone is Maryna Fewster, who runs Seven West Media WA.

We will take questions at the end of the presentation.

Let's get started.

Disclaimer (Tim Worner)

On page 2 is our disclaimer, which is customary for presentations of financial results.

Agenda (Tim Worner)

On slide 3 is the agenda for today.

I will run through our Group performance for the half year.

Warwick will then take you through the financial results in more detail. Then we'll review the performance of each of our businesses: Seven Studios, Pacific, Seven West Venture Investments, and Television, which includes our BVOD platform 7plus.

We'll then outline our outlook for the rest of the financial year before opening up for your questions.

1HFY18 Strategy Accomplishments (Tim Worner)

Moving to slide 4, and the key strategic accomplishments we've made since we last presented to you.

A quick reminder that our strategy is built on three pillars:

First, a focus on the core. Improving our ratings and revenue performance, while growing returns on our content investment.

Second, the ongoing transformation of our operating model. Driving efficiencies, delivering cost savings and improving profitability.

And third, growing new revenue streams, which is self-explanatory.

After a disappointing end to the 2017 ratings year, we committed to revitalising our broadcast schedule. We also launched 7plus. And the results were spectacular.

In 2018 we not only had the highest commercial share of viewing in history, we led all key demographics with our highest ever shares of each. Channel 7 was the number one channel, and 7mate was the number one multichannel.

In the half we are reporting today, we delivered significantly better performance- up 3 rating share points year on year.

This upswing in ratings was matched by revenue, and we secured the number one share of metro advertising in the calendar year - 39.2%.

Across the Jun-Dec half we took home a 38.4% share, a two percentage point year on year improvement.

We have upped the pace of our whole of company transformation. Today, we are announcing that we are raising our cost out target across the group from $10-20m to now $30-40m for the current financial year.

Our relentless work on costs has meant that even with the impact of the cricket we have been able to keep our first half costs flat year on year, with savings being skewed to the current, second, half of the year.

Over in WA, Maryna has accelerated the organisational change program, and we've appointed Anthony De Ceglie, a Walkley Award winner, to oversee the editorial direction of all our WA brands, and lead the transformation of our news floor. In particular, leveraging our seven-day newsroom to power the launch of digital subscriptions.

On new revenue streams, our BVOD platform 7plus, which we launched just over a year ago, had a phenomenal 2018, and secured a market-leading share of viewing in the Oct-Dec quarter.

The BVOD sector provides significant opportunity for revenue upside, as demonstrated by the 43% growth in the market for the half to $61 million. We are forecasting 50% year over year growth for Seven's digital revenue. For the first time, we will report our full year digital profit at the results in August.

Seven Studios continues its upward trajectory, with revenue growing 20% over the half. Last month we announced the establishment of Seven Studios UK which is being led by Damon Pattison, a former Head of Development at BBC Studios.

And our investment portfolio continues its strong performance, with its value growing 10% year on year.

On the financial side, we saw a softer second quarter than expected in the TV ad market, but as I've just mentioned we were able to increase our share.

Our underlying EBIT for the half was $147m, which is down 4% when you exclude the 53rd week in FY18.

Underlying net profit after tax was $91.8m.

Our net debt is now $590m. That's $121m less than it was a year ago.

In October we refinanced this remaining debt through to 2021/22, with no change in covenants and a beneficial price outcome.

The dividend remains temporarily suspended as we focus on strengthening, and providing flexibility to, our balance sheet.

Onto Slide 5, where you can see the story of the 2018 ratings year in more detail.

2018 Strategy Broadcast Ratings (Tim Worner)

As you can see on this graph, which excludes the huge Commonwealth Games audiences, we were comfortably ahead of our rivals and our prior year performance for 11 of the 12 months. We saw a big upswing in the Oct-Dec quarter, thanks to our revitalised entertainment schedule plus the cricket.

As I mentioned earlier, the end result was a record-breaking commercial share in 2018, and our highest ever shares of every key demographic.

Moving to slide 6, and our cost-savings initiatives.

Strategy Transformation (Tim Worner)

As you all know, driving operational efficiencies right across the group has become business as usual for us, and we are constantly seeking additional savings to those previously forecast.

Earlier I announced that we have raised our cost out target across the group. You may remember it was originally $10-20m for the current financial year. We increased it to $20-30m at the AGM and today we are increasing it further to $30-40m in FY19.

Taking into account the AFL uplift and the spectrum charge, as well as costs associated with the cricket, we are now on track to deliver increased net group cost savings. That means our costs will be $50-$60 million lower than our FY17 costs.

We've been saying for some time now that this dedication to cost control has permeated the company. This slide is proof of that.

Moving to slide 8, Warwick will take you through the financials in more detail.

Key Group Results (Warwick Lynch)

Thank you and good morning.

Slide 8 shows the income statement for the half year and a reconciliation of EBIT to the statutory outcome.

Total group revenue and other income of $798 million was down just 1.5%.

Group operating costs were flat at $652.1 million with our full year savings skewed to the second half. All of our businesses will deliver savings in the year.

The group delivered EBIT of $146.8 million, a decline of 7.9%. The prior period included a 27th week, with an average weekly EBIT of $6 million. Therefore, on a like for like basis, EBIT is down 4%.

Finance costs of $18 million were consistent with the prior year, noting that the FY18 financial results have been restated following the adoption of new accounting standard AASB 9 from 1 July.

Significant items before tax were $8.6 million and relate to capitalised refinancing costs written off following the debt facility refinance. This includes $2.8 million of previously unamortised cash refinancing costs and a $5.8 million gain capitalised as a result of adopting AASB 9 at 1 July.

Tax expense is $34.4 million, reflecting an underlying tax rate of 28.7%.

Underlying net profit after tax of $91.8 million was 7.8% lower than the same period last year, that's down 3.6% on a like for like basis.

Key Group Results (Warwick Lynch)

On slide 9 we have the group financial results.

Seven West Media reported a statutory profit after tax for the first half of the year of $85.8 million, a 13.9% decrease on the prior year result.

Our basic earnings per share for the half was 5.7 cents per share and 6.1 cents per share excluding significant items.

The Board has determined that it is again prudent to retain the suspension of the dividend reflecting a focus on capital management and increasing balance sheet strength and flexibility.

Slide 10

Consolidated SWM Cash Flow (Warwick Lynch)

SWM recorded operating cashflow of $84.8 million for the half year.

The working capital outflow primarily relates to our investment in programming for 2019 as well as a change in spectrum payment terms, now paid in advance.

Redundancy and employee payments were $12.6 million and relate to the transformation programs being implemented across all businesses.

Net tax payments of $4.3 million were lower than the prior year and reflect the timing of tax effect of sport rights contracts.

Capex is $15.5 million, including the Sydney building consolidation. Capex for the full year is once again forecast to be in our normal $30-40 million range.

Consolidated SWM Net Debt (Warwick Lynch)

Turning to net debt on slide 11.

Net debt for the half year was $589 million, down 6% since June 2018 and $121 million lower than a year ago. The group's leverage ratio is 2.3 times EBITDA and interest cover is 7.1 times.

We are targeting the group's leverage ratio to reduce below 2 times by the end of the 2019 financial year.

Divisional Performance Seven (Warwick Lynch)

Moving on, slide 12 covers the performance of Seven Television, including Seven Studios and 7plus.

A softer second quarter advertising market was offset by revenue share gains driven by strong ratings that resulted in broadly flat TV revenue of $582.8 million.

Costs, which now includes part of the rights and production of our first season of the cricket, grew by 2% to $486.8 million. Costs will be lower for the full financial year with savings skewed to the second half.

Seven Studios experienced strong revenue growth in the first half thanks to increased demand for third party productions and finished program sales from global SVODs. As a result, revenue grew 20% to $45.7 million.

Total television EBIT of $141.7 million was 3.9% below the prior year which included an extra week. On a like for like basis, EBIT was in line with the prior year.

Divisional Performance WAN (Warwick Lynch)

Our performance in the West is outlined on slide 13.