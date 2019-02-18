Seven West Media : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

19 February 2019

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the Listing Rules, following are the Half-Year Report Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Financial Report at 29 December 2018.

Warren Coatsworth Company Secretary

Seven West Media Limited

Appendix 4D

Half Year Financial Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Restated3 Dec 2018 Dec 2017 $'000 $'000 Movement Reported Revenue from ordinary activities 797,441 809,418 Down 1.5% Other income 602 708 Down 10.9% Revenue and other income 798,043 810,126 Down 1.5% Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 86,161 100,011 Down 13.8% Net profit for the period attributable to members 86,161 100,011 Down 13.8% Additional information Underlying group EBIT1 146,767 159,311 Down 7.9% Underlying group EBITDA2 161,488 176,783 Down 8.8% Significant items before tax (refer Note 4) (8,587) - N/A Profit before tax excluding significant items (refer Note 1.1C) 128,817 141,344 Down 8.8% Profit after tax excluding significant items net of tax 91,797 99,675 Down 7.8%

The current reporting period relates to the period from 01 July 2018 to 29 December 2018 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 25 June 2017 to 30 December 2017.

Dividends

Amount per securityFranked amount per security

Final dividend 2018 (paid during current reporting period) Interim dividend 2019

nil nilnil nil

Net Tangible Assets

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents)

(0)

(0)

Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard

Table of Contents

Directors' Report 1

Review of Operations 2

Auditor's Independence Declaration 6

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 7

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10

Notes to the Financial Statements 11

Directors' Declaration 28

Independent Auditor's Report 29

Directors' Report

Seven West Media Limited ABN 91 053 480 845

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 29 DECEMBER 2018

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited (the Company) are pleased to present their report together with the consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 29 December 2018 and the review report thereon.

Directors

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Name Period of Directorship Non-Executive Kerry Matthew Stokes AC Director since September 2008 and (Chairman) Chairman since December 2008 John Henry Alexander Director since May 2013 Teresa Dyson Director since November 2017 David Evans Director since August 2012 Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Director since September 2008 Colette Garnsey OAM Director since December 2018 The Hon. Jeffrey Gibb Kennett AC Director since June 2015 Michael Malone Director since June 2015 Ryan Kerry Stokes Director since August 2012 Michael Ziegelaar Director since November 2017 Executive Timothy Worner Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer) since June 2015 Review of results and operations

A review of operations and of the results of those operations is attached and forms part of this Report.

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 6 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018.

Rounding

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest one thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

………………………… ..

KM Stokes AC Chairman

19 February 2019

