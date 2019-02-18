Seven West Media : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

19 February 2019
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
By electronic lodgment
Total Pages: 34 (including covering letter)
Dear Sir / Madam
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
In accordance with the Listing Rules, following are the Half-Year Report Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Financial Report at 29 December 2018.
Yours faithfully
Warren Coatsworth Company Secretary
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED ABN 91 053 480 845
50 HASLER ROAD, OSBORNE PARK WA 6017 AUSTRALIA T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080
Seven West Media Limited
Appendix 4D
Half Year Financial Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018
Results for announcement to the market
|
Restated3
|
Dec 2018
|
Dec 2017
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Movement
|
Reported
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
797,441
|
809,418
|
Down 1.5%
|
Other income
|
602
|
708
|
Down 10.9%
|
Revenue and other income
|
798,043
|
810,126
|
Down 1.5%
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
|
86,161
|
100,011
|
Down 13.8%
|
Net profit for the period attributable to members
|
86,161
|
100,011
|
Down 13.8%
|
Additional information
|
Underlying group EBIT1
|
146,767
|
159,311
|
Down 7.9%
|
Underlying group EBITDA2
|
161,488
|
176,783
|
Down 8.8%
|
Significant items before tax (refer Note 4)
|
(8,587)
|
-
|
N/A
|
Profit before tax excluding significant items (refer Note 1.1C)
|
128,817
|
141,344
|
Down 8.8%
|
Profit after tax excluding significant items net of tax
|
91,797
|
99,675
|
Down 7.8%
The current reporting period relates to the period from 01 July 2018 to 29 December 2018 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 25 June 2017 to 30 December 2017.
Dividends
Amount per securityFranked amount per security
Final dividend 2018 (paid during current reporting period) Interim dividend 2019
nil nilnil nil
Net Tangible Assets
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents)
(0)
Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax
Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation
Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard
Table of Contents
Directors' Report 1
Review of Operations 2
Auditor's Independence Declaration 6
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 7
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10
Notes to the Financial Statements 11
Directors' Declaration 28
Independent Auditor's Report 29
Directors' Report
Seven West Media Limited ABN 91 053 480 845
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 29 DECEMBER 2018
The Directors of Seven West Media Limited (the Company) are pleased to present their report together with the consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 29 December 2018 and the review report thereon.
Directors
The Directors of Seven West Media Limited at any time during or since the end of the half year are:
|
Name
|
Period of Directorship
|
Non-Executive
|
Kerry Matthew Stokes AC
|
Director since September 2008 and
|
(Chairman)
|
Chairman since December 2008
|
John Henry Alexander
|
Director since May 2013
|
Teresa Dyson
|
Director since November 2017
|
David Evans
|
Director since August 2012
|
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell
|
Director since September 2008
|
Colette Garnsey OAM
|
Director since December 2018
|
The Hon. Jeffrey Gibb Kennett AC
|
Director since June 2015
|
Michael Malone
|
Director since June 2015
|
Ryan Kerry Stokes
|
Director since August 2012
|
Michael Ziegelaar
|
Director since November 2017
|
Executive
|
Timothy Worner
|
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
|
(Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer)
|
since June 2015
|
Review of results and operations
A review of operations and of the results of those operations is attached and forms part of this Report.
Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001
The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 6 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018.
Rounding
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest one thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
………………………… ..
KM Stokes AC Chairman
19 February 2019
1