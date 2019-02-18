Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.565 AUD   +1.80%
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Interim Results to Analysts
PU
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Year Results Media Release
PU
05:18pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

02/18/2019 | 05:18pm EST

19 February 2019

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By electronic lodgment

Total Pages: 34 (including covering letter)

Dear Sir / Madam

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the Listing Rules, following are the Half-Year Report Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Financial Report at 29 December 2018.

Yours faithfully

Warren Coatsworth Company Secretary

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED ABN 91 053 480 845

50 HASLER ROAD, OSBORNE PARK WA 6017 AUSTRALIA T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

Seven West Media Limited

Appendix 4D

Half Year Financial Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Restated3

Dec 2018

Dec 2017

$'000

$'000

Movement

Reported

Revenue from ordinary activities

797,441

809,418

Down 1.5%

Other income

602

708

Down 10.9%

Revenue and other income

798,043

810,126

Down 1.5%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

86,161

100,011

Down 13.8%

Net profit for the period attributable to members

86,161

100,011

Down 13.8%

Additional information

Underlying group EBIT1

146,767

159,311

Down 7.9%

Underlying group EBITDA2

161,488

176,783

Down 8.8%

Significant items before tax (refer Note 4)

(8,587)

-

N/A

Profit before tax excluding significant items (refer Note 1.1C)

128,817

141,344

Down 8.8%

Profit after tax excluding significant items net of tax

91,797

99,675

Down 7.8%

The current reporting period relates to the period from 01 July 2018 to 29 December 2018 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 25 June 2017 to 30 December 2017.

Dividends

Amount per securityFranked amount per security

Final dividend 2018 (paid during current reporting period) Interim dividend 2019

nil nilnil nil

Net Tangible Assets

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents)

(0)

(0)

Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 9 Financial Instruments standard

This page was intentionally left blank

Table of Contents

Directors' Report 1

Review of Operations 2

Auditor's Independence Declaration 6

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 7

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10

Notes to the Financial Statements 11

Directors' Declaration 28

Independent Auditor's Report 29

Directors' Report

Seven West Media Limited ABN 91 053 480 845

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 29 DECEMBER 2018

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited (the Company) are pleased to present their report together with the consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 29 December 2018 and the review report thereon.

Directors

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Name

Period of Directorship

Non-Executive

Kerry Matthew Stokes AC

Director since September 2008 and

(Chairman)

Chairman since December 2008

John Henry Alexander

Director since May 2013

Teresa Dyson

Director since November 2017

David Evans

Director since August 2012

Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell

Director since September 2008

Colette Garnsey OAM

Director since December 2018

The Hon. Jeffrey Gibb Kennett AC

Director since June 2015

Michael Malone

Director since June 2015

Ryan Kerry Stokes

Director since August 2012

Michael Ziegelaar

Director since November 2017

Executive

Timothy Worner

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

(Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer)

since June 2015

Review of results and operations

A review of operations and of the results of those operations is attached and forms part of this Report.

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 6 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half year ended 29 December 2018.

Rounding

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest one thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

………………………… ..

KM Stokes AC Chairman

19 February 2019

1

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:17:02 UTC
Consensus
