Seven West Media : Hermione Norris to star in new Seve...

Hermione Norris to Star in New Seven Studios Drama

BETWEEN TWO WORLDS

Thriller Drama Latest in Seven Studios' Strategic Build on International Drive

Tuesday 16 April, Sydney: Seven Studios (the content division of Seven West Media) today announced Between Two Worlds; a high concept thriller starring leading UK actor, Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Spooks, Luther).

Filming has just started in Sydney on the intense and fast-paced new drama which is the latest in a long line of hits from Seven West Media's rapidly expanding international production and distribution company, Seven Studios. The Group's slate includes Casketeers, the runaway sensation obsdoc picked up by Netflix set in a Maori funeral home, created and produced out of Auckland, New Zealand by Seven West Media owned Great Southern TV, and A Place to Call Home, produced by Seven Studios Sydney for Foxtel.

This new commission continues to build on Seven Studios' strategy of developing ambitious, international programs casting big name stars from Australia and across the globe, in a bid to not only continue to raise the game domestically but to create shows that will also prove to be big hits overseas.

This strategy is further bolstered by Damon Pattison taking up his new position of Creative Director of Seven Studios UK in March. Seven also recently announced its British production co-venture Slim Film + TV is to partner with The Alliance - formed by France Télévisions, ZDF Germany, and Italy's RAI - to commission a new big-budget version of Around the World in 80 Days.

In Between Two Worlds, world renowned star, Norris, plays Cate Walford, whose relationship with vicious, business tycoon husband, Phillip, is on the ropes and sees a tempestuous home life trapped in a tangled web of lies and manipulation. Through a shocking twist of fate, this dark and murky world collides with the seemingly disparate and disconnected, warm and loving world of a widow and her footy star son and musical daughter. Destructive secrets are soon unearthed proving nothing is quite as it first might appear.

This bold, daring, emotionally gripping and unpredictable drama sees Norris join a quality ensemble cast including Philip Quast (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Hacksaw Ridge), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), Aaron Jeffery (Wentworth) and up-and-coming actors Tom Dalzell, Melanie Jarnson and Megan Hajjar.