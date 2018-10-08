Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
10/08
1.01 AUD   -0.98%
Seven West Media : Katie Finney appointed Director Pro...

10/08/2018 | 06:58am CEST

Monday October 8, 2018

Katie Finney appointed Director Program Partnerships

The Seven Network's Network Director of Sales Natalie Harvey today announced the appointment of Katie Finney as Seven's Director of Program Partnerships.

Ms Finney, previously the Head of 7 Program Partnerships, succeeds Lisa Squillace who has left the company.

In her new role, Ms Finney will steer overall strategy, creative direction and implementation of brand integration into premium programming on Seven, which has now been Australia's most watched network for 12 consecutive years.

Ms Harvey said: "I am delighted to announce Katie's appointment. The extensive experience she's gained throughout her career at Seven has shown her to be second to none, and this is a very natural and perfect step up for her. I look forward to seeing her continued success in this new role."

Ms Finney said: "I'm so excited to be taking on this new role. As we showed with our recent AFL / McDonald's integration, Seven is a leader in the delivery of high quality, entertaining, brand integration into the most effective medium of TV.

"And with the biggest and best portfolio of entertainment brands to work with, from Kitchen Rules to House Rules, and Home and Away to Better Homes and Gardens, the integration opportunities for our commercial partners across all Seven West Media assets are unlimited."

Ms Finney first joined Seven as a Sales Assistant in Melbourne in 2001 and has held roles within Seven of Sales Executive and Group Sales Manager before being appointed Melbourne Sales manager in 2015. She moved to Sydney in 2016 to take up the role of Head of 7 Program Partnerships. Ms Finney was a 2016 Australian Marketing Academy Scholar.

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM T: 0432 961 773

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 04:57:08 UTC
