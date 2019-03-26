Log in
03/26SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Lyn & Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Bro...
PU
03/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/06SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus adds US Live Sports channel P...
PU
Seven West Media : Lyn & Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Bro...

03/26/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Lyn & Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies

a tasty triumph

The Seven Network and Coles announced today that Lyn & Sal's winning Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies has seen the biggest first day sales of any My Kitchen Rules challenge-winning product following their victory this past Sunday in the Coles Biscuit Challenge.

This first day sales figure is 30% higher than the first day sales of Valerie & Courtney's Sweetly Spiced Sauce sold on the day after the 2017 challenge, and 6% higher than the first day sales of Josh & Nic's Hazelnut Choc Gelato sold the day following the challenge in 2018.

Lyn & Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies won the Coles Biscuit Challenge on Sunday night, with their "decadent, rich, addictive" biscuit being a clear favourite among the public and the judges, and the first day sales have backed this up, with Australians rushing to get a taste of MKR.

Coles Chief Operating Officer, Greg Davis, said: "My Kitchen Rules is about real people cooking real food in their homes, which is why it's a great fit for Coles. We have been inspiring Australians to make delicious meals at home for ten years, and by working collaboratively with MKR, we have been able to shine the spotlight on our Aussie growers and farmers who are delivering quality fresh produce for our customers every day.

"We've really enjoyed working with MKR to offer everyday home cooks the unique opportunity of seeing their homemade creations sold at Coles. The MKR 'Sweetly Spiced Sauce' sold-out in just one day in 2017, and we saw further success with the MKR 'Hazelnut Choc Gelato' the following year where we tripled the production to meet customer demand.

"This year we've loved working with Lyn & Sal to produce their limited-edition Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies for our customers to try. It's been fantastic to see the support they've received from customers, with almost 50 per cent of the batch sold in two days."

Seven's Director of Network Sales, Natalie Harvey, said: "The success of Lyn & Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies demonstrates the continuing power of the My Kitchen Rules brand. No other show delivers this level of deep integration, with viewers being able to see the winner of the challenge crowned on Sunday night, and then being able to purchase a pack of the winning biscuits the next morning at Coles.

"The sustained growth in first-day sales of the winning product in the Coles challenge shows just how passionate our MKR viewers are, and what a tremendous platform the show provides for our partners."

Lyn and Sal's Chocolate Macadamia Brownie Cookies are available as a limited release in Coles nationwide now, and My Kitchen Rules is on 7 Sundays to Wednesdays.

End.

For more details:

Seven West Media

Coles

Jack McLintock

Coles Media Line

Corporate and Government Affairs Assistant,

T: (03) 9829 5250

SWM

E: media.relations@coles.com.au

T: 0450 608 022

E: jmclintock@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, 7food network, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:44:07 UTC
