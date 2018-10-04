Seven West Media : , OMD and Roadshow Films launc...

Thursday October 4, 2018

Seven, OMD and Roadshow Films launch a 'Season of Magic'

To celebrate the upcoming release of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - the second instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise - Australia's most-watched network, Seven, OMD and Roadshow Films have come together to launch an entire 'Season of Magic'.

The partnership will see every Harry Potter and the first Fantastic Beasts film air for the first time on the Seven Network from Saturday October 6, bringing families into the wizarding world across a truly magical six weeks.

The campaign kicked off during the AFL Grand Final with an integrated TVC to capture the attention of families across Australia.

Each film will be introduced by Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller, who will share with Australia their favourite moments of the films and reveal hidden Easter eggs within that shed light on the connection between the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts universes. Occamy (a two-legged winged creature) will also feature alongside Seven's ID in bespoke content produced by the network.

Seven worked collaboratively with OMD to create this immersive Season of Magic for Roadshow Films to build anticipation ahead of the second instalment of the franchise and to deliver on a strategy to 'bring magic to every moment'.

Seven's Southern Market Sales Director Peter Charles said: "Working with an iconic franchise makes our job easy; what made this exciting was the cohesion within the partnership. The sharing of assets, IP, ideas, expertise and access to talent has led to a captivating viewing experience for our audience, and excitement for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Nik Doble, Trading Director - OMD added: "As one of the most recognised and beloved franchises, we wanted to do something special for Australians to support the release of the next Fantastic Beasts film. Partnering with the Seven Network was a perfect opportunity to bring an entire season of wizarding magic to Australian families. We look forward to seeing one season end and another season begin."

Roadshow Films Product Marketing Manager, Age Conte said: "The Crimes of Grindelwald promises to bring epic storytelling, amazing magic, and high stakes adventure to the big screen. Our Season of Magic partnership is the perfect way to bring new and old fans up to speed with JK Rowling's Wizarding World before the film opens on November 15!"

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas November 15, 2018.

Credit List:

Roadshow Films

Age Conte - Product Marketing Manager James Mercurio - Product Marketing Executive

OMD Australia

Emma Ray - Account Director Nik Doble - Trading Director Chloe Le Grand - Trader

Seven Network

Charlotte Sayer - Group Manager, Strategic Integration, RED Andrew Johnson - Strategic Campaign Manager, RED

