SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
End-of-day quote  - 10/03
0.99 AUD   +1.02%
04:28aSEVEN WEST MEDI : OMD and Roadshow Films launc...
PU
09/29SEVEN WEST MEDI : partners with Aust...
PU
09/26SEVEN WEST MEDI : Afl ctv
PU
Seven West Media : , OMD and Roadshow Films launc...

10/04/2018 | 04:28am CEST

Thursday October 4, 2018

Seven, OMD and Roadshow Films launch a 'Season of Magic'

To celebrate the upcoming release of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - the second instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise - Australia's most-watched network, Seven, OMD and Roadshow Films have come together to launch an entire 'Season of Magic'.

The partnership will see every Harry Potter and the first Fantastic Beasts film air for the first time on the Seven Network from Saturday October 6, bringing families into the wizarding world across a truly magical six weeks.

The campaign kicked off during the AFL Grand Final with an integrated TVC to capture the attention of families across Australia.

Each film will be introduced by Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller, who will share with Australia their favourite moments of the films and reveal hidden Easter eggs within that shed light on the connection between the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts universes. Occamy (a two-legged winged creature) will also feature alongside Seven's ID in bespoke content produced by the network.

Seven worked collaboratively with OMD to create this immersive Season of Magic for Roadshow Films to build anticipation ahead of the second instalment of the franchise and to deliver on a strategy to 'bring magic to every moment'.

Seven's Southern Market Sales Director Peter Charles said: "Working with an iconic franchise makes our job easy; what made this exciting was the cohesion within the partnership. The sharing of assets, IP, ideas, expertise and access to talent has led to a captivating viewing experience for our audience, and excitement for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Nik Doble, Trading Director - OMD added: "As one of the most recognised and beloved franchises, we wanted to do something special for Australians to support the release of the next Fantastic Beasts film. Partnering with the Seven Network was a perfect opportunity to bring an entire season of wizarding magic to Australian families. We look forward to seeing one season end and another season begin."

Roadshow Films Product Marketing Manager, Age Conte said: "The Crimes of Grindelwald promises to bring epic storytelling, amazing magic, and high stakes adventure to the big screen. Our Season of Magic partnership is the perfect way to bring new and old fans up to speed with JK Rowling's Wizarding World before the film opens on November 15!"

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas November 15, 2018.

cont over/

Credit List:

Roadshow Films

Age Conte - Product Marketing Manager James Mercurio - Product Marketing Executive

OMD Australia

Emma Ray - Account Director Nik Doble - Trading Director Chloe Le Grand - Trader

Seven Network

Charlotte Sayer - Group Manager, Strategic Integration, RED Andrew Johnson - Strategic Campaign Manager, RED

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

Renee Ashby

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM

Marketing and Business Development Manager, OMD

T: 0432 961 773

T: 03 8420 9018

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

E: renee.ashby@omd.com

About Seven West Media:

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

About Roadshow Films:

The Company commenced distributing films under the Roadshow brand in 1970 and in August 2007 Roadshow became a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Roadshow. Roadshow Films distributes theatrical movies to cinema, pay television and free to air television in Australia and New Zealand. As well as holding the exclusive distribution rights for movies produced by Los Angeles based Village Roadshow Pictures, Roadshow Films has long-standing contracts to distribute movies for Warner Bros., The Weinstein Company, STX, FilmNation, and other leading independent production houses. Roadshow Films is also a proud and vital supporter of the Australian film industry, with a history of record-making movie releases including Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Muriel's Wedding and Happy Feet, and more recently Red Dog and Oddball.

Roadshow Entertainment is the leading independent distributor of DVD, Blu-ray and digital to the retail and rental channel and online platforms. In addition to theatrical partners, the company's home entertainment relationships include television and children's representation for the BBC, the ABC, and free to air networks (including digital and multi-channels) and subscription television networks. Dominant in their respective market segments, each continues to lead and innovate with highly successful brands including Top Gear, Doctor Who, The Wiggles, Underbelly, Grand Designs, and Hamish & Andy.

Roadshow Entertainment also has a strong presence in the emerging digital space distributing theatrical, television and children's content for electronic sell-thru and transactional video-on-demand via iTunes, Foxtel, Telstra Bigpond, and other online platforms. Roadshow TV is one of the leading suppliers of films to the Foxtel Movies channels and has a long term program supply agreement with Channel Nine as well as licensing deals with subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms Stan and Netflix.

Roadshow is expanding its presence in television production with Roadshow Rough Diamond and Blink TV.

The Company also has a 31% interest in FilmNation Entertainment Inc., a US-based international film sales and production/distribution company. Visit the website atwww.roadshow.com.au.

About OMD Australia:

OMD Australia ranks as one of the top agencies in the country and has more than 500 employees nationally across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Tasmania. Our clients include Coles, Target, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Pacific Brands, Hasbro, Mazda, McDonald's, Telstra.

At OMD Australia we are distinctive in our ambition, distinctive in how we act, and distinctive in what we deliver. This is activated through the clear ambition under which we operate: To be known for Performance for our clients, from our people, always done with Integrity.

OMD Australia continues to raise the bar in terms of industry achievements, having received an impressive collection of accolades over the past year including being awarded 2015 Campaign ANZ Agency of The Year, OMD Sydney being ranked by the WARC 100 as the top 3 best media agency in the world and winning Campaign of The Year at the M&M global Awards 2015, Warc 100 World's Best Marketing Campaign Award, Mumbrella's Content Marketing Strategy of the Year, and brining Gold and Silver at the recent Festival of Media Asia-Pacific Awards. OMD Australia has also placed in the top 15 of 2017 Best Places to Work Study. This is the ninth consecutive time OMD Australia has been named in the Best Place to Work Top 50 List. Inclusion in the Best Places to Work list builds on OMD Australia's strong reputation in employee culture with OMD Australia being named as an 'Employer Of Choice' at the Australian Business Awards 2016, as well as winning the Culture Award at the 2016 and 2017 Mumbrella awards and the 2017 B&T Woman In Media Employer Of The Year.

OMD Australia has also placed on The Australian Financial Review's Top 100 Innovative Companies for 2018.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 02:27:07 UTC
