Seven West Media : Presentation of Interim Results to Analysts

1HFY19 RESULTS

Presentation on 19 February 2019. Results for the half year ended

29 December 2018.

Agenda

 Group Performance

 Financials

 Business Units

 Outlook

 Q&A

GROUP PERFORMANCE | 1HFY19 PERFORMANCE

1HFY19 Performance

 #1 network, main channel and multi channel in 2018 - #1 network for all key demos - 3% pts increase in 1H ratings

 #1 metro revenue share of 39.2% in CY18; 38.4% in 1H FY19, up 2% pts YoY

 7plus secured #1 2Q OzTAM VPM share  Raised FY19 group cost out target from $10-20m to $30-40m  1H group costs flat, including impact of the cricket, with savings skewed to 2H  WAN organisational restructure accelerated under new leadership FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

 Softer 2Q metro TV ad market but strong share growth

 Underlying EBIT of $147m, down 4% excl. FY18's 53rd week

 Underlying net profit after tax of $91.8m

 Group net debt reduced below $590m, down $121m YoY  BVOD revenue market grew 43% YoY to $61m in 1H FY19  Studios revenue grew 20% YoY in 1H  Early stage investment portfolio grew 10% YoY

 Refinanced debt through 2021/2022, no change in covenants and beneficial price outcome

 Dividend remains temporarily suspended

Broadcast ratings

Strategy Broadcast ratings

2018 RATINGS DOMINANCE PROVIDES 2H REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

