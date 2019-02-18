Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Ltd    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD

(SWM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.565 AUD   +1.80%
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Interim Results to Analysts
PU
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Year Results Media Release
PU
05:18pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Presentation of Interim Results to Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:23pm EST

1HFY19 RESULTS

Presentation on 19 February 2019. Results for the half year ended

29 December 2018.

DISCLAIMER | BASIS OF PREPARATION OF SLIDES

Disclaimer. Basis of Preparation of Slides

Data included in this presentation is prepared for the management of Seven West Media Limited and its associated entities (together, 'SWM'). This data is included for information purposes only and has not been audited or reviewed or subject to the same level of review by SWM as the statutory accounts and so is merely provided for indicative purposes. SWM and its employees do not warrant the accuracy or reliability of this data and disclaim any liability flowing from the use of this data by any party.

SWM does not accept any liability to any person, organisation or entity for any loss or damage suffered as a result of reliance on this document. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, and are subject to variation.

All forward-looking statements in this document reflect the current expectations concerning future results and events. Any forward-looking statements contained or implied, either within this document or verbally, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (including economic and market conditions, changes in operating conditions, currency fluctuations, political events, labour relations, availability and cost of labour, materials and equipment) that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements, expressed, projected or implied by any forward-looking statements.

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to estimates, targets and forecasts and derivations of the same in this document are references to estimates, targets and forecasts by SWM. Estimates, targets and forecasts are based on views held only at the date of this document, and actual events and results may be materially different from them. SWM does not undertake to revise this document to reflect any future events or circumstances.

Amounts, totals and change percentages calculated on whole numbers and not the rounded amounts presented. The information contained in these pages may not necessarily be in statutory format.

Presentation on 19 February 2019 Results for the half year ended 29 December 2018

Agenda

  • Group Performance

  • Financials

  • Business Units

  • Outlook

  • Q&A

GROUP PERFORMANCE | 1HFY19 PERFORMANCE

1HFY19 Performance

  • #1 network, main channel and multi channel in 2018 - #1 network for all key demos - 3% pts increase in 1H ratings

  • #1 metro revenue share of 39.2% in CY18; 38.4% in 1H FY19, up 2% pts YoY

  • 7plus secured #1 2Q OzTAM VPM share

    • Raised FY19 group cost out target from $10-20m to $30-40m

    • 1H group costs flat, including impact of the cricket, with savings skewed to 2H

    • WAN organisational restructure accelerated under new leadership

    FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Softer 2Q metro TV ad market but strong share growth

  • Underlying EBIT of $147m, down 4% excl. FY18's 53rd week

  • Underlying net profit after tax of $91.8m

  • Group net debt reduced below $590m, down $121m YoY

    • BVOD revenue market grew 43% YoY to $61m in 1H FY19

    • Studios revenue grew 20% YoY in 1H

    • Early stage investment portfolio grew 10% YoY

  • Refinanced debt through 2021/2022, no change in covenants and beneficial price outcome

  • Dividend remains temporarily suspended

Presentation on 19 February 2019 Results for the half year ended 29 December 2018

GROUP PERFORMANCE | BROADCAST RATINGS

Strategy Broadcast ratings

2018 RATINGS DOMINANCE PROVIDES 2H REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

COMMERCIAL BROADCAST RATINGS SHARE

(Excl. Commonwealth Games)

xcl. Commonwealth Games)

44.7%

45.0%

35.0%

25.0%

15.0%

2H FY17/18

JanuaryFebruaryMarchApril

prior year

MayJuneJuly

NineNine prior year

August

Ten

Source: OzTAM (Metro) January 2017 to December 2018 (Total People, 06:00-24:00); Data: consolidated 7; Excludes Commonwealth Games: 4-15 April 2018

1H FY18/19

SeptemberOctober

Ten prior year

19.8%

NovemberDecember

Presentation on 19 February 2019 Results for the half year ended 29 December 2018

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Interim Results to Analysts
PU
05:23pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Year Results Media Release
PU
05:18pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts
PU
02/14SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Mario D'Orazio to retire from Execu...
PU
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : appoints Colette G...
PU
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : WA appoints Anthon...
PU
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Change of Principal Place of Business
PU
2018SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Brett McCarthy to step down as Edit...
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 604 M
EBIT 2019 243 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 503 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,04
P/E ratio 2020 5,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 837 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,64  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD0.91%598
DISCOVERY INC18.43%14 780
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-9.47%5 809
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC10.66%4 150
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC13.19%4 060
AMC NETWORKS INC17.46%3 644
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.