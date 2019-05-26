Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD

(SWM)
Seven West Media : Rob Hotchin appointed Digital GSM

05/26/2019

Monday May 27, 2019

Rob Hotchin appointed Digital GSM - Melbourne

Seven West Media's (ASX: SWM) Head of Digital Sales Melbourne Luke Smith today announced the appointment of Rob Hotchin as Digital Group Sales Manager - Melbourne.

Mr Hotchin, who starts in his new role today, joins Seven from Facebook, where he held the role of Client Partner. Prior to that he was a Sales Director at global digital advertising specialist - Exponential.

Mr Smith said: "Over the past 18 months, as we've executed our strategy to fully own and operate our direct to consumer digital products we have rapidly scaled our digital sales operation, adding over 35 highly passionate team members to realise our goal to become a market leading digital business.

"Great people are the foundation of it all and we're delighted to welcome someone with Rob's experience at such an exciting time. In April, Seven West Media recorded its highest ever digital audience of 5.7 million, with 7plus achieving the highest share of CFTA BVOD viewing in a rapidly growing market. And we're extremely encouraged by the launch of 7NEWS.com.au which is already exceeding all audience and revenue projections.

"But we're only scratching the surface. Next year we will host the biggest digital event in Australian history - the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Rob will play a key role in ensuring our clients maximise their return on investment from our 'Total Video' approach to the games, across Broadcast, BVOD, Social and Digital Publishing. The coverage of this remarkable event will be like nothing we've seen before!"

Mr Hotchin said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Seven at this exciting moment in its digital story. Its work to retake full ownership of its digital properties has seen tremendous success, and I look forward to working with the great team already in place to continue this success into the future."

End.

For more details:

Jack McLintock

Corporate and Government Affairs Assistant, SWM

T: 0450 608 022

  1. jmclintock@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, 7food network, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian and The Sunday Times, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 00:28:05 UTC
