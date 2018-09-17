Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
News 
Seven West Media : SWM 2018 Annual General Meeting Date

0
09/17/2018 | 08:58am CEST

17 September 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgment

Total Pages: 1

Dear Sir / Madam

SWM Annual General Meeting 2018

Seven West Media Limited advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Doltone House, (North Pier Room), Jones Bay Wharf, Piers 19-21 Upper Deck, 26-32, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, New South Wales 2009 on Wednesday, 14 November 2018 commencing at 10.30am.

Yours faithfully

Warren Coatsworth Company Secretary

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED ABN 91 053 480 845

50 HASLER ROAD, OSBORNE PARK WA 6017 AUSTRALIA T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 06:57:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 636 M
EBIT 2019 250 M
Net income 2019 156 M
Debt 2019 508 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 9,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 500 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,83  AUD
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD61.79%1 073
DISCOVERY INC43.79%15 839
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-18.97%6 308
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-5.65%4 363
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-30.80%3 772
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC3.13%3 674
