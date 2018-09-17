Seven West Media : SWM 2018 Annual General Meeting Date

17 September 2018
SWM Annual General Meeting 2018
Seven West Media Limited advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Doltone House, (North Pier Room), Jones Bay Wharf, Piers 19-21 Upper Deck, 26-32, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, New South Wales 2009 on Wednesday, 14 November 2018 commencing at 10.30am.
Warren Coatsworth Company Secretary
