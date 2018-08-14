Seven West Media : Studios GSTV

Tuesday 14th August, 2018

SEVEN STUDIOS' INDIE SELLS NEW MEDICAL FORMAT TO TVNZ

New Zealand's leading free to air broadcaster TVNZ has put its weight behind an original medical format from Seven Studios' Great Southern Television.

The series titled 'The Check-up' will be hosted by three young doctors, and focus on millennial medicine.

"We're looking at health from the perspective of digitally native professional doctors. Their take is radically more progressive - and future focused," said Executive Producer Philip Smith.

"In the format, three smart young doctors conduct state of the art experiments and scrutinize long held beliefs, before reaching their own conclusions. They are doctors who think, work and interact differently having been brought up in the age of digital technology," he added.

"We will see that these doctors are challenging preconceived notions and basically cutting through all the bull. And that's exactly what this fresh, fun series will do - in spades. We will put old school medical myths under a new school microscope," added Smith.

The NZ On Air funded series will premiere on TVNZ 1 and the initial run will be 10 episodes.

TVNZ's Director of Content Cate Slater commented "Factual series resonate strongly with our audiences. Medical topics are of particular interest and relevance to Kiwis, so we're looking forward to bringing a local flair to The Check-up on TVNZ in 2019."

Seven Studios' Director of Content Distribution and Rights Therese Hegarty commented "It is wonderful to see another significant new project from Great Southern Television. This format is a fresh take on medicine and health - a universally relevant topic. Great Southern Television was acquired by Seven Studios in January 2018.

END.

For more details:

About Seven Studios:

Seven Studios, Australia's biggest producer of premium long-form video, is the content creation and distribution division of Seven West Media, one of Australia's leading integrated media companies.

In the 2018 financial year Seven Studios created and produced more than 1000 hours of premium television across all genres from bases in Sydney, Los Angeles, Auckland and London. Its content has sold into 190 countries across the globe.

Major projects included My Kitchen Rules, Border Security, House Rules and Home and Away, which is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

In 2017 Seven Studios acquired a majority ownership of Great Southern Television to further complement the growing revenue stream from the division's activities including 7Beyond (Los Angeles) Slim Film & Television (London) and Seven Studios (Sydney, Melbourne).

About GSTV:

Acquired by Seven Studios in 2017, Great Southern Television is an award-winning production company with offices in Auckland and Sydney.

Led by CEO, Philip Smith, Great Southern Television produce across all genre with major projects that include drama series, Hillary; factual productions, The Casketeers, Coast Australia, Coast New Zealand and Crayfishers; along with scripted comedy series, Agent Anna and Eating Media Lunch.

GSTV projects are distributed worldwide by Seven Studios Distribution.