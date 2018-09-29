Seven West Media : partners with Aust...

Saturday September 29, 2018

Seven West Media partners with Australian Paralympic

Committee for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Australia's leading integrated media company, Seven West Media, (ASX: SWM) today announced that it has signed a wide-ranging agreement with the Australian Paralympic Committee to exclusively screen and stream the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and to support Australia's Para Athletes in the run up to the Games.

Seven West Media Chief Executive Tim Worner said: "This is so much more than a simple broadcast deal for Seven.

"We recognise the opportunity to do something really special, and we're going throw the weight of our entire multi-platform network behind our remarkable athletes. In partnership with the APC, our aim is to empower and inspire the team to even greater heights, and through our fundraising initiatives, help secure the financial support they need to reach their full potential."

"We've learned so much through the course of the Rio and PyeongChang Paralympic Games and the integrated Para-sport program in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and we're going to take all that to the next level in the run up to Tokyo."

Australian Paralympic Committee Chief Executive Lynne Anderson said: "We couldn't be happier to be extending and deepening our relationship with Seven, which now has a growing reputation as a world leader in Paralympic sport broadcasting.

"Following the Comm Games in April, the APC received an overwhelming level of feedback about Seven's Para-sport coverage, all of which was universally glowing with praise.

"Seven West Media is doing so much to show that all Australians - able-bodied and those with a disability - can aspire to achieve greatness via the power of sport, and we can't wait to go for Gold in Tokyo."

