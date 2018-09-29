Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
End-of-day quote - 09/28
1 AUD   -0.50%
03:57aSEVEN WEST MEDI : partners with Aust...
PU
09/26SEVEN WEST MEDI : Afl ctv
PU
09/26SXL : SCA to outsource television playout to NPC Media
PU
Seven West Media : partners with Aust...

09/29/2018 | 03:57am CEST

Saturday September 29, 2018

Seven West Media partners with Australian Paralympic

Committee for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Australia's leading integrated media company, Seven West Media, (ASX: SWM) today announced that it has signed a wide-ranging agreement with the Australian Paralympic Committee to exclusively screen and stream the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and to support Australia's Para Athletes in the run up to the Games.

Seven West Media Chief Executive Tim Worner said: "This is so much more than a simple broadcast deal for Seven.

"We recognise the opportunity to do something really special, and we're going throw the weight of our entire multi-platform network behind our remarkable athletes. In partnership with the APC, our aim is to empower and inspire the team to even greater heights, and through our fundraising initiatives, help secure the financial support they need to reach their full potential."

"We've learned so much through the course of the Rio and PyeongChang Paralympic Games and the integrated Para-sport program in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and we're going to take all that to the next level in the run up to Tokyo."

Australian Paralympic Committee Chief Executive Lynne Anderson said: "We couldn't be happier to be extending and deepening our relationship with Seven, which now has a growing reputation as a world leader in Paralympic sport broadcasting.

"Following the Comm Games in April, the APC received an overwhelming level of feedback about Seven's Para-sport coverage, all of which was universally glowing with praise.

"Seven West Media is doing so much to show that all Australians - able-bodied and those with a disability - can aspire to achieve greatness via the power of sport, and we can't wait to go for Gold in Tokyo."

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM T: 0432 961 773

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, Tennis Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 01:56:03 UTC
