SEVERFIELD PLC

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 11:35:10 am
74.2 GBp   -2.37%
SEVERFIELD : Announcement of Interim Dividend
SEVERFIELD : Interim results for the period ended 30 September 2019
SEVERFIELD : Interim results for the period ended 30 Sept 2019
Severfield : Announcement of Interim Dividend

11/27/2019 | 02:48am EST

Severfield plc

Announcement of Interim Dividend

The Company has declared its interim dividend payment for the year to 31 March 2020, in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019 of 1.1 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 12 December 2019

Record Date: 13 December 2019

Payment Date: 10 January 2020

Enquiries:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

18th February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier21380025AWPR781CY104

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:47:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 313 M
EBIT 2020 27,2 M
Net income 2020 22,6 M
Finance 2020 11,8 M
Yield 2020 4,04%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 227 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Dodds Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Executive Director & Group Finance Director
John McGonigle Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC5.25%292
VINCI39.06%61 214
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-7.89%31 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.35%27 017
FERROVIAL50.38%21 375
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-16.60%19 475
