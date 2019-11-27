Severfield : Announcement of Interim Dividend

Severfield plc

Announcement of Interim Dividend

The Company has declared its interim dividend payment for the year to 31 March 2020, in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019 of 1.1 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 12 December 2019

Record Date: 13 December 2019

Payment Date: 10 January 2020

Enquiries:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

18th February 2019