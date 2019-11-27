Severfield : Announcement of Interim Dividend

Severfield plc
Announcement of Interim Dividend
The Company has declared its interim dividend payment for the year to 31 March 2020, in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019 of 1.1 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 12 December 2019
Record Date: 13 December 2019
Payment Date: 10 January 2020
Enquiries:
Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary
Contact details: 01845 577896
Severfield plc
Severs House
Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
Thirsk
North Yorkshire
YO7 3JN
18th February 2019
Legal Entity Identifier21380025AWPR781CY104
Disclaimer
Severfield plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:47:00 UTC