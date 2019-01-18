Log in
Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/18/2019 | 03:29am EST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Dunsmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.7183

174

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16/01/19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Cochrane

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.7183

174

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16/01/19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Sanderson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Legal Director and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield PLC Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.7183

209

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16/01/19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Classification under see DGTR6 Annex1R: 3.1

Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 08:28:09 UTC
