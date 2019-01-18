Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Dunsmore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.7183 174 d) Aggregated information Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16/01/19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Cochrane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.7183 174 d) Aggregated information Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16/01/19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Sanderson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Legal Director and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield PLC Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.7183 209 d) Aggregated information Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16/01/19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Classification under see DGTR6 Annex1R: 3.1

Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN