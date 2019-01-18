Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Dunsmore
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.7183
|
174
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16/01/19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Cochrane
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
COO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.7183
|
174
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16/01/19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mark Sanderson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Legal Director and Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of ordinary shares by the Severfield PLC Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.7183
|
209
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16/01/19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Classification under see DGTR6 Annex1R: 3.1
Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:
Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary
Contact details: 01845 577896
Severfield plc
Severs House
Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
Thirsk
North Yorkshire
YO7 3JN
Disclaimer
Severfield plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 08:28:09 UTC