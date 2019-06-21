Log in
SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
06/21 04:30:09 am
73.2 GBp   +3.10%
04:00aSEVERFIELD : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/20SEVERFIELD : annual results announced 31 March 2019
AQ
06/19SEVERFIELD : annual results announced – 31 March 2019
PU
Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/21/2019 | 04:00am EDT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Dunsmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

490,196

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable-single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Cochrane

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

436,835

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable-single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Adam Semple

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

231,092

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable-single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Derek Randall

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

269,443

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable-single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Sanderson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severfield plc

b)

LEI

21380025AWPR781CY104

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

52,196

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable-single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

21 June 2019

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Consensus
