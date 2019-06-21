Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Dunsmore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 490,196 d) Aggregated information Not applicable-single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Cochrane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 436,835 d) Aggregated information Not applicable-single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Semple 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 231,092 d) Aggregated information Not applicable-single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Derek Randall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 269,443 d) Aggregated information Not applicable-single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Sanderson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severfield plc b) LEI 21380025AWPR781CY104 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 52,196 d) Aggregated information Not applicable-single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

21 June 2019