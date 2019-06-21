|
Severfield : Director/PDMR Shareholding
06/21/2019 | 04:00am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Dunsmore
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
490,196
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable-single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Cochrane
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
COO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
436,835
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable-single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Adam Semple
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
231,092
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable-single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Derek Randall
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
269,443
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable-single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mark Sanderson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severfield plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380025AWPR781CY104
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an award under the Company's Performance Share Plan as a conditional award of shares. Subject to performance and continued service, the award normally vests after 3 years.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
52,196
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable-single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Name of Company Official responsible for making notification:
Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary
Contact details: 01845 577896
Severfield plc
Severs House
Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
Thirsk
North Yorkshire
YO7 3JN
21 June 2019
Disclaimer
Severfield plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 07:59:02 UTC
