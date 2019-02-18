Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Severfield PLC    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/18 05:25:42 pm
67.4000 GBp   +0.90%
11:22aSEVERFIELD : Issue of Ordinary Shares
PU
01/22SEVERFIELD : Foundation hands cheque to Prostate Cancer UK for GBP70,000
AQ
01/21SEVERFIELD : Foundation hands cheque to Prostate Cancer UK for £70,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Severfield : Issue of Ordinary Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:22am EST

SEVERFIELD PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18th February 2019 SEVERFIELD PLC (the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority of 11 May 2018 14,062 new Ordinary shares of 2.5p each. Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 191,165 under its block listing facility of 11 May 2018.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 303,984,746 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 303,984,746. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 303,984,746 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

18th February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 21380025AWPR781CY104

Classification: 2.5

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 16:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVERFIELD PLC
11:22aSEVERFIELD : Issue of Ordinary Shares
PU
01/22SEVERFIELD : Foundation hands cheque to Prostate Cancer UK for GBP70,000
AQ
01/21SEVERFIELD : Foundation hands cheque to Prostate Cancer UK for £70,000
PU
01/18SEVERFIELD : M20 Junction 10a – East and West Interchange Bridges
PU
01/18SEVERFIELD : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018SEVERFIELD : Issue of Ordinary Shares
PU
2018SEVERFIELD PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SEVERFIELD : One year of passengers over the Ordsall Chord
PU
2018SEVERFIELD : Issue of Ordinary Shares
PU
2018SEVERFIELD : announces interim results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 281 M
EBIT 2019 25,5 M
Net income 2019 20,1 M
Finance 2019 32,1 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,99  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Dodds Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Derek Randall Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC-5.25%262
VINCI11.80%54 402
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%37 407
LARSEN & TOUBRO-13.53%24 449
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.63%23 862
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-1.86%22 876
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.