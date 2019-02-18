Severfield : Issue of Ordinary Shares

SEVERFIELD PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18th February 2019 SEVERFIELD PLC (the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority of 11 May 2018 14,062 new Ordinary shares of 2.5p each. Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 191,165 under its block listing facility of 11 May 2018.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 303,984,746 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 303,984,746. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 303,984,746 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

18th February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 21380025AWPR781CY104

Classification: 2.5