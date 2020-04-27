Log in
SEVERFIELD PLC

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/27 03:51:24 am
66.05 GBp   -2.87%
03:36aSEVERFIELD : Recruiter Staffline names new chair, flags weakness in non-food sectors
RE
04/21SEVERFIELD PLC : Increase of volatility
04/21SEVERFIELD : Pre-close trading update
PU
Severfield : Recruiter Staffline names new chair, flags weakness in non-food sectors

04/27/2020 | 03:36am EDT

UK recruiter Staffline on Monday appointed Ian Lawson as its chairman and warned of weak demand for the year in its employment support and training division due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The appointment comes as Tracy Lewis, its non-executive chairman, resigned from the board on Friday, just seven months into the role.

Lawson, previously chief executive at engineering company Severfield, joins after acting as an independent board adviser to Staffline.

The company said demand from the food sector, including food processing, logistics and supermarkets, for its recruitment services has been strong to date.

"Despite food sector customers representing approximately 60% of Staffline's client base, this growth in demand is not currently large enough to offset the temporary shutdown of the majority of other clients in non-food sectors," the company said.

Staffline operates two business units - Staffline Recruitment and PeoplePlus.

Staffline Recruitment provides services such as supporting food production, logistics, manufacturing and automotive sectors, while PeoplePlus provides skills training and apprenticeship programmes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEVERFIELD PLC 0.00% 67.9999 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC 15.47% 33.1975 Delayed Quote.-66.95%
