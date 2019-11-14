Log in
SEVERFIELD PLC

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Severfield : announce new business venture – Severstor

11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST

The new venture will produce robust steel-framed modules that house critical systems technology for a range of main contractors and end-users and will provide further diversification to the Group and another access point to key infrastructure clients and projects.

The demand for these systems is increasing as they provide the disaster recovery solution for data storage, uninterruptable power supplies for technology systems and control systems in exposed environments, and is therefore a key product for the Group to be offering.

This week, we have welcomed the new Severstor team, who will be based at our head office location in Dalton, Thirsk. For all enquiries, please email severstor@severfield.com.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:39:05 UTC
