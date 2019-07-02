Log in
SEVERN TRENT

(SVT)
07/02 05:42:27 am
2097 GBp   +2.19%
Severn Trent : Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release

07/02/2019 | 05:08am EDT

LEI: 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

Severn Trent Plc (the 'Company') - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release

The independent Trustee of the Severn Trent Plc Employee Share Ownership Trust (the 'Trust') notified the Company on 1 July 2019 that it had on 1 July 2019 transferred the beneficial interest in a total of 62,361 Ordinary Shares of 9717/19p each in the Company (the 'Shares') for nil consideration to participants in the Annual Bonus Scheme (the 'ABS'), being Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company as indicated below (the 'PDMR Shares'), pursuant to awards made under the ABS in 2016.

Directors/PDMRs are potential beneficiaries under the Trust and, therefore, (except as disclosed below) their interests in shares held by the Trust ceased on such transfer.

Director / PDMR and date of award

Shares subject to ABS Award

Number of Shares released*

No. of Shares sold to cover tax liability

No. of Additional Shares sold

Price at which Shares sold

Net No. of Shares acquired

A J Ballance

PDMR

(28.06.16)

5,873

6,620

3,123

N/A

£20.355

3,497

S Bentley

PDMR

(28.06.16)

3,920

4,419

2,085

N/A

£20.355

2,334

J Bowling

Director

(28.06.16)

9,634

10,860

5,123

N/A

£20.355

5,737

O R Garfield

Director

(28.06.16)

16,260

18,330

8,646

N/A

£20.355

9,684

M J Kane

PDMR

(28.06.16)

6,740

7,598

3,432

N/A

£20.355

4,166

B Kennedy

PDMR

(28.06.16)

3,306

3,726

1,758

N/A

£20.355

1,968

H Miles

PDMR

(28.06.16)

3,430

3,866

1,824

N/A

£20.355

2,042

A P Smith

PDMR

(28.06.16)

6,158

6,942

3,275

N/A

£20.355

3,667

*The number of shares released includes additional shares calculated to reflect dividends declared during the period from grant until transfer, in accordance with the ABS plan rules.

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.

For further information please contact:

Richard Eadie, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7889 806578

Richard.eadie@severntrent.co.uk

www.severntrent.com

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anthony Ballance

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 Award deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

6,620

3,123

3,497

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 6,620 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,123 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 3,497 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sarah Bentley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

4,419

2,085

2,334

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 4,419 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 2,085 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 2,334 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Bowling

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

10,860

5,123

5,737

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 10,860 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 5,123 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 5,737 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Olivia Garfield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

18,330

8,646

9,684

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 18,330 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 8,646 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 9,684 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Kane

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

7,598

3,432

4,166

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 7,598 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,432 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 4,166 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Bronagh Kennedy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

3,726

1,758

1,968

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 3,726 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,758 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 1,968 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Miles

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

3,866

1,824

2,042

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 3,866 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,824 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 2,042 / Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Severn Trent Plc

b)

LEI

213800RPBXRETY4A4C59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc

Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award

Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability

Transfer of balance shares

Nil

£20.355

Nil

6,942

3,275

3,667

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Acquisition: Volume 6,942 / Price GBP Nil

Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,275 / Price GBP £20.355

Transfer: Volume 3,667 Price GBP Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Disclaimer

Severn Trent plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:07:16 UTC
