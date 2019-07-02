Severn Trent : Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release 0 07/02/2019 | 05:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LEI: 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 Severn Trent Plc (the 'Company') - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release The independent Trustee of the Severn Trent Plc Employee Share Ownership Trust (the 'Trust') notified the Company on 1 July 2019 that it had on 1 July 2019 transferred the beneficial interest in a total of 62,361 Ordinary Shares of 9717/19p each in the Company (the 'Shares') for nil consideration to participants in the Annual Bonus Scheme (the 'ABS'), being Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company as indicated below (the 'PDMR Shares'), pursuant to awards made under the ABS in 2016. Directors/PDMRs are potential beneficiaries under the Trust and, therefore, (except as disclosed below) their interests in shares held by the Trust ceased on such transfer. Director / PDMR and date of award Shares subject to ABS Award Number of Shares released* No. of Shares sold to cover tax liability No. of Additional Shares sold Price at which Shares sold Net No. of Shares acquired A J Ballance PDMR (28.06.16) 5,873 6,620 3,123 N/A £20.355 3,497 S Bentley PDMR (28.06.16) 3,920 4,419 2,085 N/A £20.355 2,334 J Bowling Director (28.06.16) 9,634 10,860 5,123 N/A £20.355 5,737 O R Garfield Director (28.06.16) 16,260 18,330 8,646 N/A £20.355 9,684 M J Kane PDMR (28.06.16) 6,740 7,598 3,432 N/A £20.355 4,166 B Kennedy PDMR (28.06.16) 3,306 3,726 1,758 N/A £20.355 1,968 H Miles PDMR (28.06.16) 3,430 3,866 1,824 N/A £20.355 2,042 A P Smith PDMR (28.06.16) 6,158 6,942 3,275 N/A £20.355 3,667 *The number of shares released includes additional shares calculated to reflect dividends declared during the period from grant until transfer, in accordance with the ABS plan rules. The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail. For further information please contact: Richard Eadie, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7889 806578 Richard.eadie@severntrent.co.uk www.severntrent.com NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anthony Ballance 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 Award deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 6,620 3,123 3,497 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 6,620 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,123 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 3,497 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Bentley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 4,419 2,085 2,334 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 4,419 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 2,085 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 2,334 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Bowling 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 10,860 5,123 5,737 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 10,860 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 5,123 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 5,737 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivia Garfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 18,330 8,646 9,684 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 18,330 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 8,646 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 9,684 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Kane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 7,598 3,432 4,166 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 7,598 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,432 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 4,166 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bronagh Kennedy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 3,726 1,758 1,968 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 3,726 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,758 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 1,968 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Helen Miles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 3,866 1,824 2,042 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 3,866 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,824 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 2,042 / Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andrew Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Severn Trent Plc b) LEI 213800RPBXRETY4A4C59 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72 b) Nature of the transaction Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability Transfer of balance shares Nil £20.355 Nil 6,942 3,275 3,667 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Acquisition: Volume 6,942 / Price GBP Nil Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,275 / Price GBP £20.355 Transfer: Volume 3,667 Price GBP Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Severn Trent plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:07:16 UTC 0 Latest news on SEVERN TRENT 05:08a SEVERN TRENT : Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release PU 06/21 SEVERN TRENT : Publication of Prospectus AQ 06/20 SEVERN TRENT : ST Plc - Publication of a Prospectus PU 06/20 SEVERN TRENT PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding AQ 06/14 SEVERN TRENT : Annual Report and AGM AQ 06/13 SEVERN TRENT : Annual Report and AGM PU 06/13 SEVERN TRENT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 05/30 UK Utilities Called Upon to Return Billions Paid Due to Regulatory 'Blunder' DJ 05/29 LONDON MARKETS: Investors Ditch London Markets For Bonds DJ 05/29 EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slammed In Risk-off Trading DJ