Severn Trent : Annual Bonus Scheme - 2016 Deferred Share Release

The independent Trustee of the Severn Trent Plc Employee Share Ownership Trust (the 'Trust') notified the Company on 1 July 2019 that it had on 1 July 2019 transferred the beneficial interest in a total of 62,361 Ordinary Shares of 9717/19p each in the Company (the 'Shares') for nil consideration to participants in the Annual Bonus Scheme (the 'ABS'), being Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company as indicated below (the 'PDMR Shares'), pursuant to awards made under the ABS in 2016.
Directors/PDMRs are potential beneficiaries under the Trust and, therefore, (except as disclosed below) their interests in shares held by the Trust ceased on such transfer.
Director / PDMR and date of award
Shares subject to ABS Award
Number of Shares released*
No. of Shares sold to cover tax liability
No. of Additional Shares sold
Price at which Shares sold
Net No. of Shares acquired
A J Ballance
PDMR
(28.06.16)
5,873
6,620
3,123
N/A
£20.355
3,497
S Bentley
PDMR
(28.06.16)
3,920
4,419
2,085
N/A
£20.355
2,334
J Bowling
Director
(28.06.16)
9,634
10,860
5,123
N/A
£20.355
5,737
O R Garfield
Director
(28.06.16)
16,260
18,330
8,646
N/A
£20.355
9,684
M J Kane
PDMR
(28.06.16)
6,740
7,598
3,432
N/A
£20.355
4,166
B Kennedy
PDMR
(28.06.16)
3,306
3,726
1,758
N/A
£20.355
1,968
H Miles
PDMR
(28.06.16)
3,430
3,866
1,824
N/A
£20.355
2,042
A P Smith
PDMR
(28.06.16)
6,158
6,942
3,275
N/A
£20.355
3,667
*The number of shares released includes additional shares calculated to reflect dividends declared during the period from grant until transfer, in accordance with the ABS plan rules.
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anthony Ballance
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 Award deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
6,620
3,123
3,497
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 6,620 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,123 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 3,497 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sarah Bentley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
4,419
2,085
2,334
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 4,419 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 2,085 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 2,334 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
James Bowling
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
10,860
5,123
5,737
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 10,860 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 5,123 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 5,737 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Olivia Garfield
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
18,330
8,646
9,684
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 18,330 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 8,646 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 9,684 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Kane
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
7,598
3,432
4,166
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 7,598 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 3,432 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 4,166 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Bronagh Kennedy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
3,726
1,758
1,968
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 3,726 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,758 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 1,968 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Helen Miles
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability
Transfer of balance shares
Nil
£20.355
Nil
3,866
1,824
2,042
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Acquisition: Volume 3,866 / Price GBP Nil
Tax/NI Sale: Volume 1,824 / Price GBP £20.355
Transfer: Volume 2,042 / Price GBP Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-07-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Severn Trent Plc
b)
LEI
213800RPBXRETY4A4C59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 97 17/19 pence each in Severn Trent Plc
Identification code for Severn Trent Plc shares: GB00B1FH8J72
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the release from Trust of deferred shares granted on 28 June 2016 under the Severn Trent Annual Bonus Scheme, the sale of shares to fund the associated income tax and national insurance liability and the transfer of balance shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares upon release of 2016 deferred share award
Sale of shares to satisfy income tax and NICs liability