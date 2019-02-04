Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Severstal' PAO    SVST

SEVERSTAL' PAO (SVST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severstal' : Dividend recommendation and the date of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:20am EST

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Dividend recommendation and the date of AGM

04-Feb-2019 / 19:18 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Recommended Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 32.08 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2018.

Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's AGM which will take place on 7 June 2019 at Zhukova 4, Cherepovets, Vologda Region, Russia. Registration for the AGM will start at 11.00 am (MT) with the meeting itself starting at 12.00 pm (MT). The agenda for the AGM will be approved by the Board and announced at a later date.

The record date for participation in the AGM is 13 May 2019.

If the dividend payment for the three months ended 31 December 2018 is approved at the AGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 18 June 2019.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

 

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 7355
EQS News ID: 772353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVERSTAL' PAO
11:20aSEVERSTAL' : Dividend recommendation and the date of AGM
EQ
04:10aSEVERSTAL' : Severstal announces 2019 capital investment programme
EQ
01/31SEVERSTAL' : Notice of Q4 2018 financial results
EQ
01/18SEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q4 & FY2018 operational results
EQ
2018SEVERSTAL' : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
2018PAO SEVERSTAL : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
2018PAO SEVERSTAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons di..
EQ
2018SEVERSTAL' : Severstal to announce strategy update at its 2018 Capital Markets D..
EQ
2018SEVERSTAL' : PAO Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2018
EQ
2018SEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2018 financial results
EQ
More news
Chart SEVERSTAL' PAO
Duration : Period :
Severstal' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERSTAL' PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO13.11%0
ARCELORMITTAL15.22%24 442
POSCO--.--%21 084
NUCOR18.66%18 788
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP6.91%17 184
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 419
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.