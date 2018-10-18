Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Severstal' PAO    SVST

SEVERSTAL' PAO (SVST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Severstal' : Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:50am EDT

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 September 2018

18-Oct-2018 / 18:49 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board Recommends Dividend Payment

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 44.39 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2018.

Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's EGM, which will be held by absentee voting on 23 November 2018. All Severstal shareholders on the register as at 29 October 2018 are eligible to participate.

In the case that the dividend payments for the first nine months ended 30 September 2018 are approved at the EGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 4 December 2018.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

 

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 6258
EQS News ID: 735233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=735233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVERSTAL' PAO
11:50aSEVERSTAL' : Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 September 2018
EQ
10/16SEVERSTAL' : Notice of Q3 2018 financial results
EQ
10/11SEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2018 operational results
EQ
09/14SEVERSTAL' : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
08/23SEVERSTAL' : Notification of transaction by PDMR's_PCA
EQ
08/15SEVERSTAL' : The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Sever..
EQ
07/31SEVERSTAL' : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
07/30SEVERSTAL' : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
07/30SEVERSTAL' : Operations update
EQ
07/19SEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 operational results
EQ
More news
Chart SEVERSTAL' PAO
Duration : Period :
Severstal' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERSTAL' PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO2.28%0
ARCELORMITTAL-9.50%28 995
POSCO--.--%20 902
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.42%18 806
NUCOR-4.36%18 693
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 672
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.