SEVERSTAL' PAO

(SVST)
Severstal' : Notice of Q1 2019 financial results

04/17/2019 | 06:05am EDT

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notice of Q1 2019 financial results

17-Apr-2019 / 12:59 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of Q1 2019 financial results

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q1 2019 financial results on 23 April 2019 at 7.00 am (London), 09.00 am (Moscow).

A conference call on Q1 2019 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 23 April 2019 at 11.00 (London)/ 13.00 (Moscow). 

Conference ID: 2895677
International Dial:

+44 (0)330 336 94 11

Russian Dial: 
+7 495 646 9190 (Local access) 
8 10 8002 8675011 (Toll free)
 

The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows:

 

Replay Passcode: 2895677

 International Dial:

+44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) 

Russian Dial:
810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free)

 

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 8238
EQS News ID: 801139

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
