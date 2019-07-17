Severstal: Notice of Q2 2019 financial results

Notice of Q2 2019 financial results

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q2 2019 financial results on 19 July 2019 at 7.00 am (London), 09.00 am (Moscow).

A conference call on Q2 2019 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 19 July 2019 at 10.30 (London)/ 12.30 (Moscow).

The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows:

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com