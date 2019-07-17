Log in
Severstal: Notice of Q2 2019 financial results

07/17/2019 | 05:40am EDT

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal: Notice of Q2 2019 financial results

17-Jul-2019 / 12:36 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of Q2 2019 financial results

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q2 2019 financial results on 19 July 2019 at 7.00 am (London), 09.00 am (Moscow).

A conference call on Q2 2019 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 19 July 2019 at 10.30 (London)/ 12.30 (Moscow). 

Conference ID: 7829368
International Dial:

+44 (0) 330 336 9126

Russian Dial: 
+7 495 213 1767 (Local access) 
8 800 500 9283 (Toll free)

The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows:

 Replay Passcode: 7829368 

International Dial:

+44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) 

Russian Dial:
810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free)

 

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 13708
EQS News ID: 842495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About