SEVERSTAL' : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
05/08SEVERSTAL' : Notification of transaction by PDMR
EQ
05/06SEVERSTAL' : Severstal announces sale of Mini-Mill Balakovo
EQ
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

06/10/2019 | 09:40am EDT

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

10-Jun-2019 / 16:37 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 31 March 2019 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 7 June 2019.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 35.43 rubles per share for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The record date for this dividend payment is 18 June 2019.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

 

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Severstal Public Relations

 

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 9660
EQS News ID: 822043

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=822043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
