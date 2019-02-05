Severstal' : Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report

Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at:

http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/index.phtml

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com