SEVERSTAL' PAO (SVST)

SEVERSTAL' PAO (SVST)
Severstal' : Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report

02/05/2019 | 10:25am EST

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report

05-Feb-2019 / 18:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report

 

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at:

http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/index.phtml

 

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 

 

Severstal's financial communications agent - Hudson Sandler

Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon

T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 7380
EQS News ID: 772743

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO15.16%0
ARCELORMITTAL13.86%24 176
POSCO--.--%21 037
NUCOR19.86%18 977
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.53%17 379
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 510
