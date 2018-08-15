Severstal' : The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Severstal

The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Severstal

PAO Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces the list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors by the Company's shareholders. The list will be submitted for shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 14 September 2018.

The list of candidates includes Agnes Ritter, Chief technical officer ?? Severstal Management, who is nominated as a member of the BoD for the first time. Agnes Ritter joined Severstal in 2010. In September 2013, she was appointed Director of Production & Technology of the Company. Agnes graduated in Vienna, Austria with a degree in sales and marketing, and then furthered her studies at the College of Europe. In 2013, she studied TGM (transition to general management) at INSEAD business school, Fontainebleau and Singapore.

1. Alexey Mordashov;

2. Alexander Shevelev;

3. Alexey Kulichenko;

4. Andrey Mityukov;

5. Agnes Ritter;

6. Philip Dayer;

7. Alun Bowen;

8. Sakari Tamminen;

9. Vladimir Mau;

10. Alexander Auzan.

Following the approval at the EGM, Severstal's Board of Directors will as before comprise 10 members with half of them being independent non-executive directors.

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com