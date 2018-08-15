Log in
SEVERSTAL' PAO
Severstal' : The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Severstal

08/15/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

PAO Severstal (SVST)
The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Severstal

15-Aug-2018 / 17:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of Severstal

 

 

PAO Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces the list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors by the Company's shareholders. The list will be submitted for shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 14 September 2018.

 

The list of candidates includes Agnes Ritter, Chief technical officer ?? Severstal Management, who is nominated as a member of the BoD for the first time. Agnes Ritter joined Severstal in 2010. In September 2013, she was appointed Director of Production & Technology of the Company. Agnes graduated in Vienna, Austria with a degree in sales and marketing, and then furthered her studies at the College of Europe. In 2013, she studied TGM (transition to general management) at INSEAD business school, Fontainebleau and Singapore.

               

1. Alexey Mordashov;

2.  Alexander Shevelev;

3. Alexey Kulichenko;

4. Andrey Mityukov;

5. Agnes Ritter;

6. Philip Dayer;

7. Alun Bowen;

8. Sakari Tamminen;

9. Vladimir Mau;

10. Alexander Auzan.

 

Following the approval at the EGM, Severstal's Board of Directors will as before comprise 10 members with half of them being independent non-executive directors.

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 5878
EQS News ID: 714609

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2018
