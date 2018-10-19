Severstal' : Capital Markets Day Aoucemet

October 19, 2018

We are delighted to invite analysts and investors to Severstal's 2018 annual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on 7 November 2018 in London.

Please register via this link.

This year, Severstal's management team (CEO, CFO, Head of Strategy and Head of Marketing) will provide an insight into our next steps to drive further operational and financial excellence, and growth.

Please join us for coffee at 11:30am, presentations will begin at 12:00pm and will be followed by lunch. The event will be held at Deutsche Bank's offices (1 Great Winchester St, London EC2N 2DB).

A live webcast of the presentations will also be accessible via the Company's website at: http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/cmd/. During the presentations online participants will also be able to ask questions to the management via the online form.

