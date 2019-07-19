Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice “Disclosure of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements”

Type of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements: consolidated condensed interim financialstatements (in million roubles);

reporting period over which the Issuer's consolidated financial statements were made: six monthsended June 30, 2019 and 2018;

date, on which the consolidated financial statements prepared: 18.07.2019;

financial reporting standards used for the preparation of consolidated financial statements: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS);

information on auditor prepared the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards:

full business name: Joint Stock Company 'KPMG'. Address: 129110, Moscow city, Olimpiisky avenue 16, bld. 5, 3rd floor, room I, office 24e; INN: 7702019950. OGRN: 1027700125628;

consolidated financial statements and the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards are uploaded by the Issuer at the following address in the Internet:

https://www.severstal.com/files/28782/rub/_Severstal_FS_300619_RUB_clean_SECURED.PDF;http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30;

date, on which the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards has been prepared: 18.07.2019;

date, on which the consolidated financial statements and the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards have been uploaded to the Internet: 19.07.2019.