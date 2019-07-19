Log in
Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice “Disclosure of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements”

07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT
Corporate Event Notice 'Disclosure of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements'

1. General information

1.1. Full business name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'

1.2. Abbreviated business name of the Issuer

PAO Severstal

1.3. Legal address of the Issuer

162608, the <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" country-region="">Russian Federation, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Vologda region, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" place=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Cherepovets, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" street=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" address="">Mira Street 30

1.4. PRSN (Principal State Registration Number) of the Issuer

1023501236901

1.5. TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the Issuer

3528000597

1.6. Unique code of the Issuer assigned by the registration authority

00143-A

1.7. Issuer's website for information disclosure

http://www.severstal.com

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30

1.8. Date of event (corporate event) on which the notice is prepared (if applicable)

19 July 2019

2. Notice content

Type of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements: consolidated condensed interim financialstatements (in million roubles);
reporting period over which the Issuer's consolidated financial statements were made: six monthsended June 30, 2019 and 2018;

date, on which the consolidated financial statements prepared: 18.07.2019;

financial reporting standards used for the preparation of consolidated financial statements: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS);

information on auditor prepared the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards:

full business name: Joint Stock Company 'KPMG'. Address: 129110, Moscow city, Olimpiisky avenue 16, bld. 5, 3rd floor, room I, office 24e; INN: 7702019950. OGRN: 1027700125628;

consolidated financial statements and the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards are uploaded by the Issuer at the following address in the Internet:

https://www.severstal.com/files/28782/rub/_Severstal_FS_300619_RUB_clean_SECURED.PDF;http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30;

date, on which the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards has been prepared: 18.07.2019;

date, on which the consolidated financial statements and the document after the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Auditing standards have been uploaded to the Internet: 19.07.2019.

3. Signature

3.1. Corporate Secretary of PAO Severstal

acting on the basis of the Power of attorney

№ 1-277 dated 20.01.2017 A.I. Bobulich

3.2. Date: July 19, 2019

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:59:08 UTC
