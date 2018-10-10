Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of interested party transaction”

2.1. Type of transaction: interested party transaction.
2.2. Type and subject of transaction: purchase and sale of steel products.
2.3. Content of transaction: Supplier shall deliver, Vendee shall accept and pay for steel products (strip) as per Vendee's requests within the quantity specified in the Agreement.
2.4. Term of transaction: The Agreement shall come into force from the date of its signature and remain effective till December 31, 2019.
Parties: Supplier - PAO Severstal; Vendee - AO Izhora Pipe Mill;
The contractual amount: 9,000,000,000 (nine billion) roubles (2.01% of the Issuer's assets value under RAS).
2.5. Issuer's asset value as of the end date of reporting period preceding the date of transaction (conclusion of the Agreement): 447,013,437 thousand roubles.
2.6. Date of transaction (Agreement): 10.10.2018.
2.7. Full name of physical person recognized in accordance with the Russian Federation regulations as a person interested in the performance of transaction by the Issuer: Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov.
Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person is a controller of the Issuer and the entity representing a Party of transaction.
Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer and the equity representing a Party of transaction: 0%
2.8. Information about transaction approval: transaction will be approved by the Issuer's Board of directors in October 2018.
