SEVERSTAL' PAO
Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice "Information about the execution of interested party transaction"

10/10/2018 | 11:03am CEST

2.1. Type of transaction: interested party transaction.

2.2. Type and subject of transaction: purchase and sale of steel products.

2.3. Content of transaction: Supplier shall deliver, Vendee shall accept and pay for steel products (strip) as per Vendee's requests within the quantity specified in the Agreement.

2.4. Term of transaction: The Agreement shall come into force from the date of its signature and remain effective till December 31, 2019.

Parties: Supplier - PAO Severstal; Vendee - AO Izhora Pipe Mill;

The contractual amount: 9,000,000,000 (nine billion) roubles (2.01% of the Issuer's assets value under RAS).

2.5. Issuer's asset value as of the end date of reporting period preceding the date of transaction (conclusion of the Agreement): 447,013,437 thousand roubles.

2.6. Date of transaction (Agreement): 10.10.2018.

2.7. Full name of physical person recognized in accordance with the Russian Federation regulations as a person interested in the performance of transaction by the Issuer: Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov.

Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person is a controller of the Issuer and the entity representing a Party of transaction.

Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer and the equity representing a Party of transaction: 0%

2.8. Information about transaction approval: transaction will be approved by the Issuer's Board of directors in October 2018.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 09:02:07 UTC
