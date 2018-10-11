Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer’s securities outside the Russian Federation”

Type and content of information (type and name of documents) submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: press release: PAO Severstal presented its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2018.

Date of information submission or presentation by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: October 11, 2018.

Web-site address used for publication of the document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: http://www.severstal.com

Identification features of the Issuer's securities due to which placement and circulation outside the Russian Federation the said information shall be submitted or presented: ordinary registered non-documentary shares (state registration number of the securities issue 1-02-00143-А, dated of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510), global depository receipts (ISIN: US8181503025).

Date of publication of document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: October 11, 2018.