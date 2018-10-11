Log in
Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice "Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation"

10/11/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Type and content of information (type and name of documents) submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: press release: PAO Severstal presented its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2018.

Date of information submission or presentation by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: October 11, 2018.

Web-site address used for publication of the document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: http://www.severstal.com

Identification features of the Issuer's securities due to which placement and circulation outside the Russian Federation the said information shall be submitted or presented: ordinary registered non-documentary shares (state registration number of the securities issue 1-02-00143-А, dated of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510), global depository receipts (ISIN: US8181503025).

Date of publication of document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: October 11, 2018.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:12:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 735 M
EBIT 2018 2 730 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 083 M
Yield 2018 13,7%
P/E ratio 2018 6,52
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 13 825 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO13 825
ARCELORMITTAL-8.69%30 528
POSCO--.--%20 902
NUCOR-4.00%20 151
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-20.91%19 751
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 328
