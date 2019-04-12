Log in
SEVERSTAL' PAO

(CHMF)
Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice "Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation"

04/12/2019 | 03:38am EDT

Type and content of information (type and name of documents) submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: press release: PAO Severstal presented its financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Date of information submission or presentation by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: April 12, 2019.

Web-site address used for publication of the document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: http://www.severstal.com

Identification features of the Issuer's securities due to which placement and circulation outside the Russian Federation the said information shall be submitted or presented: ordinary registered non-documentary shares (state registration number of the securities issue 1-02-00143-А, dated of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510), global depository receipts (ISIN: US8181503025).

Date of publication of document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: April 12, 2019.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:37:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 013 M
EBIT 2019 2 392 M
Net income 2019 1 903 M
Debt 2019 1 558 M
Yield 2019 10,8%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 13 356 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO13 356
ARCELORMITTAL8.04%22 670
POSCO--.--%20 898
NUCOR11.31%17 747
NIPPON STEEL CORP9.12%17 433
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 117
