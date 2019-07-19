Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Severstal' PAO    CHMF   RU0009046510

SEVERSTAL' PAO

(CHMF)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Severstal' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement or circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT
Corporate Event Notice 'Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement or circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation'

1. General information

1.1. Full business name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'

1.2. Abbreviated business name of the Issuer

PAO Severstal

1.3. Legal address of the Issuer

162608, the <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" country-region="">Russian Federation, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Vologda region, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" place=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Cherepovets, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" address=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" street="">Mira Street 30

1.4. PRSN (Principal State Registration Number) of the Issuer

1023501236901

1.5..TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the Issuer

3528000597

1.6. Unique code of the Issuer assigned by the registration authority

00143-A

1.7. Issuer's website for information disclosure

http://www.severstal.com

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30

1.8. Date of event (corporate event) on which the notice is prepared (if applicable)

19 July 2019

2. Notice content

Type and content of information (type and name of documents) submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: press release: PAO Severstal presented its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019.

Date of information submission or presentation by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: July 19, 2019.

Web-site address used for publication of the document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: http://www.severstal.com

Identification features of the Issuer's securities due to which placement and circulation outside the Russian Federation the said information shall be submitted or presented: ordinary registered non-documentary shares (state registration number of the securities issue 1-02-00143-А, dated of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510), global depository receipts (ISIN: US8181503025).

Date of publication of document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: July 19, 2019.

3. Signature

3.1. Corporate Secretary of PAO Severstal

acting on the basis of the Power of attorney

№ 1-277 dated 20.01.2017 A.I. Bobulich

3.2. Date: July 19, 2019

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVERSTAL' PAO
08:00aSEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Disclosure of the Issuer's consolidat..
PU
08:00aSEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Rus..
PU
07/17SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Rus..
PU
07/17SEVERSTAL' : Notice of Q2 2019 financial results
PU
07/15SEVERSTAL' : Severstal publishes 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustai..
PU
07/12SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Rus..
PU
07/03SEVERSTAL' : Severstal acquires 26% stake i joit veture with Lide
PU
07/01SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Meeting of the Company's Board of dir..
PU
07/01SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of in..
PU
06/17SEVERSTAL' PAO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 159 M
EBIT 2019 2 363 M
Net income 2019 1 837 M
Debt 2019 1 703 M
Yield 2019 12,2%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart SEVERSTAL' PAO
Duration : Period :
Severstal' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,98  $
Last Close Price 16,91  $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO13 699
ARCELORMITTAL-18.95%16 662
NUCOR5.56%16 580
POSCO--.--%15 941
NIPPON STEEL CORP-4.24%15 151
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO8.13%14 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About