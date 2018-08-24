Log in
Severstal' : Severstal discloses its CO2 emissios for the first time i its 2017 Social Report

08/24/2018 | 11:12am CEST
August 24, 2018

PJSC Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF, LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and mining companies, has published its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report for 2017 on the Company's corporate website.

For the first time, the Company has provided disclosure on its total direct greenhouse gas emissions, in accordance with global best practice.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of JSC Severstal Management, said:

'Severstal is continuously focused on enhancing the efficiency of its production facilities. As part of this, we always take into consideration how we can improve our environmental footprint when building new and refurbishing existing production facilities. By including quantitative data on the Group's greenhouse gas emissions in our CSR and Sustainability Report we hope to improve our transparency for our stakeholders, who are increasingly focused on environmental issues.'

The Report reflects Severstal's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in 2015 by the Member States as part of the Sustainable Development Agenda for the period to 2030. This is Severstal's eighth annual Sustainability Report assured by the Council of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and prepared according to the international standard for non-financial reporting, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability

Reporting Guidelines, with consideration for the core subjects of the ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Manual. T

he full version of the report is available on Severstal's corporate website: https://www.severstal.com/files/22151/seferstal-soc_ENG_2017_fin_light.pdf

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:11:02 UTC
