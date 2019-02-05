Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Severstal' PAO    CHMF   RU0009046510

SEVERSTAL' PAO (CHMF)
My previous session
Most popular
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Severstal, Tenaris to Form Joint Venture to Build Plant in Siberia

02/05/2019 | 06:00am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Severstal PAO (CHMF.MZ) and Tenaris said Tuesday that they will form a joint venture to build a welded-pipe plant in western Siberia and plan to invest $240 million in the project.

Russian steelmaker Severstal will have a 51% interest in the joint venture, while Tenaris will own the remaining 49%, the Russian company said.

The plant will require a two-year construction period and is planned to have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons worth of oil country tubular goods.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEVERSTAL' PAO 0.51% 15.8 Delayed Quote.15.16%
SEVERSTAL' PAO End-of-day quote.
TENARIS 0.78% 11.035 End-of-day quote.16.90%
TENARIS S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 616 M
EBIT 2018 2 710 M
Net income 2018 2 065 M
Debt 2018 1 200 M
Yield 2018 14,4%
P/E ratio 2018 6,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 13 174 M
Chart SEVERSTAL' PAO
Duration : Period :
Severstal' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERSTAL' PAO13 174
ARCELORMITTAL13.86%24 176
POSCO--.--%21 037
NUCOR19.86%18 977
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.53%17 379
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 510
