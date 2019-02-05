Severstal, Tenaris to Form Joint Venture to Build Plant in Siberia

By Oliver Griffin



Severstal PAO (CHMF.MZ) and Tenaris said Tuesday that they will form a joint venture to build a welded-pipe plant in western Siberia and plan to invest $240 million in the project.

Russian steelmaker Severstal will have a 51% interest in the joint venture, while Tenaris will own the remaining 49%, the Russian company said.

The plant will require a two-year construction period and is planned to have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons worth of oil country tubular goods.

