Severstal' : The Board Recommeds Divided Paymet

October 18, 2018

The Board of Directors of Severstal ('Severstal', 'the Company') (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 44.39 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2018.

Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's EGM, which will be held by absentee voting on 23 November 2018. All Severstal shareholders on the register as at 29 October 2018 are eligible to participate.

In the case that the dividend payments for the first nine months ended 30 September 2018 are approved at the EGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 4 December 2018.

