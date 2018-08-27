DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Generate & store: SFC Energy presents integrated energy solution for enjoying more freedom and comfort on the road - New EFOY GO! features even more flexibility to meet individual power requirements. - SFC Energy further expands off-grid power generation and storage competencies in lithium batteries. - SFC Energy's fuel cell and power storage products contribute to reduced emissions and increased electro mobility.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 27, 2018 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, presents new integrated concepts for generating and storing power away from the grid for caravanning, camping, and many other consumer applications.



At the fair, SFC Energy will present a new edition of the EFOY GO! power pack. The battery capacity of the new models has been increased by 25%, to 25 Ah/300 Wh. The efficient mobile power storages will now be available in two versions: with an inverter and without. The new EFOY GO! features up to three 12 V sockets, one of them a 12 V high current socket, and 4 USB sockets, plus - in the 400 W inverter version - a 230 V socket. The EFOY GO! powers and charges several devices simultaneously and allows parallel recharging and discharging. At a weight of less than six kg the compact EFOY GO! can be easily transported anywhere. The new EFOY GO! features are SFC Energy's reaction to retail customers' and consumers' requests for even more convenient, reliable power on the road.



"There is an increasing demand for the efficient combination of power generation and power storage directly at the location where the power is needed," says Björn Ledergerber, Vice President Clean Energy & Mobility of SFC Energy. "A reliable off-grid power supply defines the quality of the time spent: In your garden, at the beach, on the campground - mobile devices like tablets, coolers or professional equipment of any kind must deliver reliable 24/7 power, even when you are away from the grid. We are committed to bringing even more of our integrated power supply solutions and success in off-grid industrial and defense applications also to consumers for their mobile power requirements."



The new EFOY GO! features innovative lithium battery technology. In combination with the environmentally friendly EFOY fuel cell, it enables a large number of applications and intelligent combinations: The little power pack can be charged by solar module, 12 V car socket or at home from the grid. The new EFOY GO! models will be available at retailers beginning of 2019.



At Caravan Salon Duesseldorf SFC Energy will showcase the new EFOY GO! models at the EFOY booth 13A36 in hall 13. Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid EFOY power supply and power storage solutions for leisure and end consumer applications at www.efoy-comfort.com, www.efoy-go.com and www.sfc.com.



SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).



