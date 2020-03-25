DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy: 1.000th EFOY Pro fuel cell deployed in Singapore to support public safety and health



25.03.2020 / 07:39

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: 1.000th EFOY Pro fuel cell deployed in Singapore to support public safety and health

- EFOY Pro fuel cells provide clean and reliable off-grid power for flood monitoring, robots, border surveillance and public health.

- Follow-up order for SFC Energy, already delivered in Q1 2020. The new follow-up order amounts to EUR 1.4 million.

- EFOY Pro fuel cells power "Contactless Situation Awareness" robots equipped with body temperature thermal cameras aimed for combat and control of COVID-19.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 25, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid fuel cell solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, is proud to announce the deployment of the 1.000th EFOY Pro fuel cell as reliable off-grid power supply for public health & safety infrastructures in Singapore. The 1,000th EFOY Pro is part of a large batch of fuel cells and fuel cartridges purchased by SFC Partner Oneberry Technologies. In order to fulfill Singapore's increasing demand in public health infrastructure, an order for additional fuel cells and fuel cartridges in the total amount of EUR 1.4 million was placed and delivered in Q1 2020.

Oneberry Technologies is an established award-winning security and surveillance solutions provider and has been SFC Energy's partner since 2010. The Company is a leader in remote surveillance solutions in Singapore and has deployed over 1,500 virtual guards in the city. EFOY Pro fuel cells are used in Oneberry solutions in Singapore, amongst them mobile (robot based) and off-grid surveillance, flood monitoring systems and many more security applications, where power reliability is critical for public health & safety infrastructures. Oneberry's MobiCam, a rapid deployment mobile surveillance solution enabled with intelligent cameras, uses the fuel cell for very long, unattended off-grid operation.

"We are currently seeing a rapidly growing demand for all our public safety & health systems," says Ken Pereira, CEO of Oneberry Technologies. "We have now marked the deployment of the 1.000th EFOY Pro fuel cell and we expect demand in autonomous systems segment with EFOY Pro fuel cell to grow by another 30% in 2020."

"We are pleased to see that our fuel cells are contributing to combat and control of COVID-19. SFC and Oneberry are jointly exploring deployment of such effective "Contactless Situation Awareness" robot systems in Europe," said Dr. Peter Podesser CEO of SFC Energy.

Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell portfolio for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com. More information on Oneberry Technologies at www.oneberry.com.

