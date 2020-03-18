Log in
SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
SFC Energy : A Statement from SFC Energy about the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19)

03/18/2020 | 09:18am EDT

18 Mar 2020, News

The situation regarding the coronavirus is unprecedented and dynamic. The health authorities continue to aim to detect individual infections as early as possible and to delay the further spread of the virus as much as possible. SFC Energy's commitment to health and safety is integral to our business. It's how we ensure the well-being of our team members, suppliers and customers, each and every day. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're taking additional measures to keep everyone safe and remain open for business to support our customers.

These measures include:

  • Following the recommendations of Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • Ensuring that team members refrain from coming to work if they or one of their family members are sick.
  • Providing remote work options for team members and alternative communication options to avoid in-person meetings.
  • Cancelling or postponing all business travel.
  • Allowing only SFC personnel access to our facilities.
  • Actively participating in social distancing.
  • Ensuring our offices and production facilities maintain the highest level of sanitation.

For further reading about the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), please click here (WHO) or here (RKI).

Deliveries, shipping & service

We are in frequent communications with our key partners and supply chain and know that they are also implementing response plans and protocols. SFC is committed to aligning and working together to achieve business continuity during this unprecedented time.

Our shipping department is open for deliveries and all standard products are available. We recommend you to expect longer delivery times than usual. Please note that due to reduced capacities of shipping companies and transport service providers, longer delivery times and higher freight costs, especially for air and sea freight, may occur. For further questions please contact our Customer Service Team under [email protected].

For further questions, please contact us here or via email.

Stay healthy!

SFC Energy AG

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 13:17:12 UTC
