SFC Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.07.2019 / 15:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hubertus Last name(s): Krossa

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SFC Energy AG

b) LEI

3912003HZPSTWYICYA50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.00 EUR 15630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.00 EUR 15630 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

