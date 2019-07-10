Log in
SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
SFC Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/10/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2019 / 15:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hubertus
Last name(s): Krossa

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SFC Energy AG

b) LEI
3912003HZPSTWYICYA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 15630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.00 EUR 15630 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52543  10.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
