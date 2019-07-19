Log in
SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/19/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.07.2019 / 07:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 20, 2019 German: https://www.sfc.com/investoren/finanzen/ English: https://www.sfc.com/en/investors/finance/


19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841393  19.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
