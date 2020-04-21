Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.04.2020 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2020
Address: https://www.sfc.com/investoren/finanzen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2020
Address: https://www.sfc.com/en/investors/finance/

21.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1021939  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1021939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
03:05aSFC ENERGY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
03/31SFC ENERGY : Update from SFC Energy about the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19)
PU
03/26SFC ENERGY : publishes audited consolidated figures for 2019 and annual report
EQ
03/25SFC ENERGY : 1.000th EFOY Pro fuel cell deployed in Singapore to support public ..
EQ
03/23SFC ENERGY : A Statement from SFC Energy about the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-1..
PU
03/19SFC ENERGY : withdraws guidance for current financial year due to COVID-19 pande..
EQ
03/18SFC ENERGY : A Statement from SFC Energy about the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-1..
PU
03/02SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives another follow-up order for fully integrat..
PU
03/02SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives another follow-up order for fully integrat..
EQ
02/28SFC ENERGY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 55,8 M
EBIT 2020 -1,26 M
Net income 2020 -1,76 M
Finance 2020 10,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -86,7x
P/E ratio 2021 206x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,06  €
Last Close Price 10,98  €
Spread / Highest target -8,93%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG8.02%157
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-12.57%16 769
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-1.58%10 033
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.80%5 614
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED4.43%4 911
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.49.29%4 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group