SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/01/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SFC Energy AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.07.2019 / 10:33
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 01 Jul 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
12949612


01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833697  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
