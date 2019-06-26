SFC Energy : After successful pre-placement, SFC Energy AG resolves capital increase with subscription in the amount of EUR 27 million and sets issue price at EUR 10.00 per New Share

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

After successful pre-placement, SFC Energy AG resolves capital increase with subscription in the amount of EUR 27 million and sets issue price at EUR 10.00 per New Share



26.06.2019 / 20:59

SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

After successful pre-placement, SFC Energy AG resolves capital increase with subscription in the amount of EUR 27 million and sets issue price at EUR 10.00 per New Share

Brunnthal/Munich, 26 June 2019 - Today, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG (SFC), with the approval of the Supervisory Board of SFC, resolved to increase its share capital from EUR 10,249,612.00 by EUR 2,700,00.00 to EUR 12,949,612.00 by partial use of its authorized capital against cash contributions with subscription rights of existing shareholders through the issuance of 2,700,000 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) (New Shares). At the same time, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, set the subscription price to EUR 10.00 per New Share and the subscription ratio. SFC expects gross proceeds of EUR 27 million from the capital increase which SFC plans to use for accelerating organic growth in its current vertical core markets, introducing newly developed hydrogen fuel cell solutions and financing potential strategic acquisitions and investments. The New Shares were offered to qualified investors in a pre-placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and have already been fully subscribed. However, these shares are subject to claw-back rights to the extent not relating to waived subscription rights from three of SFC's largest shareholders (HPE PRO Institutional Fund B.V., Havensight Capital Ltd. and Conduit Ventures IIA LP, which currently hold 26.94%, 7.48% and 7.15% of SFC's share capital respectively) if shareholders exercise their subscription right.

The New Shares will be offered to existing shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right with a subscription ratio of 4:1. The shareholders can thus acquire one New Share for every four shares they hold. For a fractional amount of 137,597 New Shares, the shareholders' subscription rights are excluded in order to avoid fractions. The subscription period is expected to run from July 1, 2019 to July 15, 2019 (both dates inclusive). Subscription rights not exercised after the end of the subscription period will lapse and be of no value.

The subscription rights (ISIN DE000A2YNT89 /WKN A2YNT8) with respect to the New Shares are expected to be traded on the regulated market (Xetra and Xetra Frankfurt Specialist) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 1 July 2019 through and including 11 July 2019 (until approximately 12 noon CEST). As of 1 July 2019, the existing shares of SFC (ISIN DE0007568578/WKN 756857) are expected to be quoted "ex subscription rights" on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The New Shares subscribed for, and New Shares subject to claw-back not subscribed for in connection with the subscription offer, are expected to be delivered on 17 July 2019.

"During the investor meetings and discussions on our roadshow and the pre-placement, we experienced great interest both in SFC Energy AG as well as in fuel cells in general. We are experiencing a shifting in the mindset in the way this environmentally friendly energy source is perceived by society and politics on a broad front. In large parts of the world, the reduction of CO2 emissions is recognized as a key priority, and an increasing number of national economies implement concrete regulatory and legal measures. The fuel cell as a clean, efficient way to generate electrical energy is experiencing a true renaissance and is again perceived and taken seriously as a valid alternative to conventional technologies. As leading supplier in that regard, we believe that we are very well positioned to benefit disproportionally from the acceptance of fuel cells in the medium and long term and to play a leading role in the further dissemination and introduction of this clean and efficient energy generation technology in mass markets worldwide," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading supplier of stationary and mobile hybrid power generation plants. With over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date, SFC Energy is a leading manufacturer of methanol fuel cells. The company sells its numerous multi-award-winning products to the oil and gas industry, for security and industrial applications and in consumer markets. The company has its headquarters in Brunnthal, close to Munich in Germany, and operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed in the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (German Securities Identification Number (WKN): 756857; ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Investor Relations

SFC Energy AG

Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-378

Email: ir@sfc.com

Web: www.sfc.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: www.crossalliance.de

