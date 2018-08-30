Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG (F3C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

?SFC Energy: Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
?SFC Energy: Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)

30.08.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)


- Following a first big VFD follow-up order in February, Canadian oil producer places another major order for more of the same Simark systems, based on the success of Simark's integrated solutions in their applications.

- Simark's VFD systems help the oil producer to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operation benefits.


Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 30, 2018 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy (F3C: DE0007568578), leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a new follow up order for fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from an existing customer in the Alberta oil sands. The orders amount to approx. CAD 1.1 million.

VFD Systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from well-pads. The VFDs significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

"We are excited to continue working with our key customers to help improve performance and drive down costs," says Mark Vandenbrink, Vice-President Drives & Motor Control of Simark Controls. "Our systems are designed and built to the specific requirements of the end-user."

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and security & safety at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd.
Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Ulrike Bienert-Loy (before Schramm)
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com


30.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718807  30.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
07:37aSFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for in..
PU
07:35a?SFC ENERGY : Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million f..
EQ
08/27GENERATE & STORE : SFC Energy presents integrated energy solution for enjoying m..
EQ
08/25GENERATE AND STORE : SFC Energy presents integrated energy solution for enjoying..
PU
08/21SFC ENERGY : Posts Best Half-Year Results in Its History - Confirms Guidance for..
EQ
08/14SFC ENERGY : Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives large order for SCADA ..
EQ
08/14SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives large order for SCADA communication system..
PU
07/23SFC ENERGY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
07/11SFC ENERGY : Calzavara uses EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cell as back-up power source..
EQ
07/11SFC ENERGY : Calzavara uses EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cell as back-up power source..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63,1 M
EBIT 2018 2,02 M
Net income 2018 0,70 M
Debt 2018 4,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 94,57
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 66,4 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG6.95%79
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS4.85%14 404
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY14.22%10 286
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 231
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-21.40%5 514
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC28.10%2 143
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.