SFC Energy : EFOY COMFORT Easter Promotion

20 Mar 2019, News
Prick up your ears! Just fill out the online form together with your dealer when buying an EFOY COMFORT and receive the EFOY 'carefree-package' for free.
When purchasing an EFOY COMFORT during the promo period*, end customers receive the EFOY 'carefree-package' for free.
This package includes:
-
EFOY Bluetooth adapter
-
2 x M10 Fuel Cartridges
-
5-Year-Warranty.
*Promotion is valid in:
Sweden (01/03 - 31/03/19),
BeNeLux (04/04 - 11/05/19),
Norway (15/03 - 18/04/19),
Italy & France (04/04 - 11/05/19).
How it works
