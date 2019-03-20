Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SFC Energy : EFOY COMFORT Easter Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Back to overview

20 Mar 2019, News

[Attachment]

Prick up your ears! Just fill out the online form together with your dealer when buying an EFOY COMFORT and receive the EFOY 'carefree-package' for free.

When purchasing an EFOY COMFORT during the promo period*, end customers receive the EFOY 'carefree-package' for free.

This package includes:

  • EFOY Bluetooth adapter
  • 2 x M10 Fuel Cartridges
  • 5-Year-Warranty.

*Promotion is valid in:
Sweden (01/03 - 31/03/19),
BeNeLux (04/04 - 11/05/19),
Norway (15/03 - 18/04/19),
Italy & France (04/04 - 11/05/19).

How it works

Dealer Search

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 18:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
02:10pSFC ENERGY : EFOY COMFORT Easter Promotion
PU
10:15aSFC ENERGY AG : annual earnings release
03/14SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls signs sales cooperation agreement for EFOY Pro Hybr..
EQ
03/14SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls signs sales cooperation agreement for EFOY Pro Hybr..
PU
03/07SFC ENERGY : Partner Oneberry is one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Singapo..
EQ
02/28SFC ENERGY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
02/18SFC ENERGY : delivers portable JENNY 1200 fuel cells to international defense or..
EQ
02/07SFC ENERGY : publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2018 - Significant i..
EQ
02/07SFC ENERGY : publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2018 and forecast fo..
EQ
01/22SFC ENERGY : receives follow up order of the Bundeswehr for portable SFC Energy ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 61,9 M
EBIT 2018 1,12 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,9 €
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG20.58%116
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS15.26%17 746
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY31.86%10 844
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 180
FIRST SOLAR, INC.30.61%5 816
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD41.37%4 027
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.